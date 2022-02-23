Banco Inter shares plummet after balance sheet shows pressured profitability By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Banco Inter (SA:) shares led the decline this afternoon, after the company’s quarterly balance sheet showed that its profitability is still under pressure.

At 3:17 pm, the shares retreated 7.69%, at R$ 24.36.

BTG Pactual (SA:) points out that the pressure on profitability is linked to the increase in operating expenses and expenses with new hires in the second half of last year. However, they also point out that Inter’s net revenue showed higher-than-expected NII and revenue from fees.

Inter’s fell to R$6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which for UBS was caused by the credit assignment losses in the quarter. Monthly service cost also increased 5.6% in the quarter, to R$9.70.

InterShop, Inter’s market place, recorded GMV of R$1.1 billion, generating R$87.2 million in revenue, with 85% distributed as cashback to customers. BTG expected higher volumes of GMV, taking into account Black Friday and Christmas, but highlights that compared to 4Q20, the volume rose 78%.

In the quarter, Inter’s customer base rose 93% year-on-year to 16.3 million, with the active customer base at 8.8 million. Of this public, 45% use inter as their main bank, when in 3Q21, this percentage was 48%.

Gross loans totaled R$17.3 billion, an annual increase of 97% over 4Q20, with emphasis on the SME segment, which grew 88% in the year. The delinquency ratio of more than 90 days remained stable at 2.8%, implying a coverage ratio of 95%.

For BTG, Inter’s profitability should remain under pressure in the coming quarters, however, operating leverage is expected to play a key role in the coming years.

UBS, on the other hand, points out that Inter is trading at a value per customer of US$320, which implies a significant discount when compared to other digital banks. Thus, its perspective on the asset is that it has a strong upside potential and recommends buying the shares, with a target price of R$46. BTG also indicates a purchase, with a target price of R$36.

