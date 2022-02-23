Bandai releases game launch trailer

After a long wait, Elden Ring will finally be released on the February 25th, to the delight of many eager players. That said, Bandai Namco revealed, this Tuesday (22), the launch trailer for the game, with many breathtaking scenes.

In addition to the impressive landscapes, the video shows gameplay shots and the various mythical creatures that players will need to face during the game. It was also possible to see new gigantic bosses. Check it out below:

Bandai Namco also revealed last Monday (22) that players will be able to pre-load Elden Ring two days before launch – that is, this Wednesday (23). With this, when the premiere arrives, it will be possible to start the adventure in the first moments.

The title will be available from midnight on Thursday (24th) to Friday (25th). Finally, the addendum is still worth it: be careful with spoilers on social media, as images and videos of the game circulate around.

Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Digital Foundry will only review Elden Ring after patch day one

For those who like more technical analysis, you’ll have to wait a little longer to hear Digital Foundry’s opinion on Elden Ring. According to the vehicle, the review will come after the release of the day one patch. Know more!