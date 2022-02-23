‘BBB’ 22: Brunna’s participation in ‘Mais Você’ is among the most talked about topics on the networks and yields memes. check out

Eliminated on Tuesday night (22) from “BBB” 22, Brunna Gonçalves participates this morning at breakfast with the eliminated from “Mais Você”. The subject was soon among the most commented on Twitter. In the chat, the dancer revealed that she has not yet met her wife, Ludmilla, after leaving the attraction.
She also reviewed her elimination speech and talked about what it was like to participate in the show, of which she has been a loyal viewer for many years. Brunna assumed that she should have positioned herself and appeared more in the dispute and spoke about her difficulty in communicating.
