BBB22: After Jessi and Scooby’s fight, Arthur Aguiar draws attention to an important detail about his sister’s game; check out

Look, we didn’t expect this! Arthur Aguiar, who even rooted for Jessilane not to win the last race of “Bate e Volta” and go to the wall, defended his sister this Tuesday (22). Upon learning of her argument with Pedro Scooby, the actor gave reason to the teacher for refusing to enter into a strategy in which the fourth Grunge gets together to vote for other opponents.

Before the formation of the last hot seat, Douglas Silva proposed a union of the group in order to protect Natália and Jessilane, who had become the focus of votes in recent weeks. The teacher refused the alliance, especially on account of the “protection by table” of people she votes for, such as Paulo André and Pedro Scooby.

In the aftermath of the discussion that took place today, Aguiar pondered and agreed with the attitude that Jessi has taken. “The only thing I agree with what Lina said is that I think the DG’s attitude was f*cking, that’s indisputable, but Lina said something that is real: okay, we wanted to help her [Jessilane]. But she didn’t ask for help. She didn’t ask to be helped. And it’s real, she didn’t ask at all.”he said, according to a dialogue released by UOL.

“We wanted to make a stop that she didn’t ask for. And we wanted to charge her for something she didn’t ask for. When we hit the key of ‘we wanted to help you, protect you’, the attitude is nice, but she’s right when she says: ‘But I didn’t ask’”argued Arthur Aguiar.

Continue after Advertising

In the discussion with Pedro Scooby, Jessi made a point of clarifying once again why she did not want to create alliances with the boys, even though they claimed that the strategy was to protect her. “You [Scooby] it was always my choice to vote and I don’t think it’s coherent with me to ally myself with a person I vote for. One of the votes that took me to the wall was the PA And third, the other person who was in the group [pra se proteger] it was Arthur. A person that one of the votes took me to the wall and I still don’t feel safe enough to ally myself”, he said. Check out the full story here!