Bethesda will abandon its own launcher on PC and migrate games to Steam

The migration process starts in April this year

THE Bethesda announced this Tuesday (22) that it will discontinue your PC game launcher. As of April, players who have accounts on Bethesda.net Launcher will be able to migrate their libraries and all the values ​​still present in their portfolios to the Steamincluding the single currencies of securities such as The Elder Scrolls Online and fallout 76.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and make sure all your games are safe.,” the company said in its official statement. She guarantees that the saves of several titles will also survive the migration processbut some will require manual file transfer.

Despite the decision to discontinue the launcher, the developer says it will keep all Bethesda.net accounts online and that they will continue to be used in future titles. According to her, it will still be possible to continue using the software until May of this yearbut after the deadline, use of Steam will become mandatory.

Transfer starts in April

Until now Bethesda did not disclose details of how the transition process to the Valve platform should be, but ensured that all games already purchased can be redeemed for free. In the case of company titles that are already on Steam and use the program in a complete way — in case of The Elder Scrolls Onlinefor example — the tendency is that the download and update process is simplified and require fewer login steps.



According to the company, the transition to the platform involves only your PC games, and there will be no option to transfer content purchased on Xbox or PlayStation to it. The developer also promises to make the Bethesda.net Launcher Friend List Mergerensuring that no contact will be lost in the process.

Although the company has published a transitional FAQ dedicated to Fallout 76, in practice the game will follow the same path as all other titles. The difference is due to the Fallout 1st subscriptionwhich will automatically credit all amounts in Atoms that the player has yet to receive to Steam — in addition, whoever wants to renew it will have to configure a payment method again through the Valve platform.

Source: Bethesda