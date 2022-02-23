Bets, veterans are decisive in Fluminense’s victory in Libertadores – 02/23/2022

Fluminense and Abel Braga’s bets for the 2022 season, the most experienced players in the squad – especially the newcomers – were essential in the comeback victory over Millonarios, last night (22), in Bogotá (COL)

If the scenario at the altitude of Bogotá could scare you, with five athletes of advanced age among the holders, they were the ones who decided at crucial moments of the match and helped the Tricolor return to Rio de Janeiro with an important advantage for the return game.

Defender David Braz, 34, had a safe performance in the defense and did not compromise throughout the 90 minutes. More than that, he was the author of the equalizing goal in the first half, which gave tranquility to the tricolors, and even saved Flu from taking the second in the final stage, when Ruiz received a free-kick in the area and was disarmed by Braz.

Another decisive name in the Colombian capital was Fábio. At the age of 41, fighting for position with Marcos Felipe, the goalkeeper asserted his lineup and saved the penalty charged by Silva at the beginning of the second half, when the score was 1-1 – and a goal from the “ambassadors” could change the course of the confrontation. In the rest of the match, he was seldom called, but he did well in the balls from the top and also made another intervention in the finishing of Vázques.

After the game, coach Abel Braga praised the archer, who left Cruzeiro at the beginning of the year. “Fábio was hired for the excellent goalkeeper that he is, and not just for being a penalty taker. I think both (Fábio and Marcos Felipe) are in a very good moment”, said the coach.

If Fred had to leave the pitch after feeling his thigh in a great opportunity from Flu in the first half, another striker ‘cascudo’ came in his place. At 32 of the final stage, the Argentine Germán Cano, 34, gave numbers to the tricolor victory after a pass from Luiz Henrique. Cano still had another good opportunity to score at the end, but he ran out of angle and kicked wide.

The striker now has three goals – all in situations that opened up an advantage for Flu – and an assist in nine games for the club.

Another striker with experience in Copa Libertadores, Willian also played a decisive role in the game. Although his performance was not as outstanding as those of Cano, Fábio and Braz, it was he who suffered the foul that led to the second yellow card – and the expulsion – of Sosa, who scored the goal for Millonarios.

The expulsion at the beginning of the match, at 18 minutes, especially in a duel at altitude and with an advantage for the Colombians in the score, changed the scenario of the confrontation and returned the Flu to the dispute. Willian left at the beginning of the final stage with good participation in the duels against opposing defenders and a dangerous finish over Montero’s goal.

Finally, in the group of tricolor veterans, Felipe Melo, 38, played a great game in Colombia. When behind, making up the line of three defenders, he was safe and firmly marked the players in front of the hosts. With the ball at his feet, he also collaborated in the distribution of the ball through the midfield, with the right to a beautiful trivela throw for Cris Silva and another good pass to Luiz Henrique from the right wing.

Although indirectly, the 38-year-old athlete was also responsible for Sosa’s expulsion, as he got into trouble with shirt 8, in a bid in which both received the yellow card.

Flu achieves a feat it hasn’t achieved since 2011

In addition to putting Fluminense at an advantage for the return game, in Rio de Janeiro, the victory this Tuesday meant a mark that the team from Rio de Janeiro had not reached in 11 years.

Tricolor has eight consecutive victories in 2022 – seven of them for the Carioca Championship, including the classics against Flamengo and Botafogo -, a feat that last occurred in February 2011, according to the footstats. At that time, the Laranjeiras team, then Brazilian champion, was commanded by Muricy Ramalho.

Flu’s only defeat of the season was against Bangu, in their debut at the State Championship, of which the tricolors are leaders, with 21 points in eight matches.

To maintain the sequence of 100% success, Abel Braga’s men will have two challenges in the coming days.

First, they will face the classic against Vasco, at 5 pm on Saturday (26), at Engenhão, with Carioca taking the lead. Then, next Tuesday (1st), they will face the return duel of Libertadores, against Millonarios (COL), in São Januário.