‘Beyond Illusion’: Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will slap Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) in the face after affront | come around

Sit down, here it comes bullshit! Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will not only discover that Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) were walking around Rio de Janeiro with two boys, but she will also see one of them kissing his daughter-in-law’s hand! This will be enough for her to decide that the trip has come to an end for Arminda, who would be a bad influence on Isadora. Result: no Wednesday, 2/23 chapterfrom “Beyond Illusion”, the two will argue, and Úrsula will give a slap Arminda in the facein front of Isadora! 😱
This story begins when Úrsula sees one of the boys kissing Isadora’s hand in the lobby of the hotel where she is staying with the girls. It was quite a scare, after all, the year is 1944 and Dorinha is engaged to her son, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). The woman will order the two to go upstairs and start having a tense conversation with them, especially with Arminda.
“I’ll arrange a ticket for you to return to Campos on the next train, Arminda”, Úrsula will say.
“Oh, but I’m not going home anyway!”, the girl replied, outraged.
Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) will face Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Arminda will ask what she did wrong and will end up hearing that Úrsula knew the whole truth about their escapade:
“And you still have the nerve to ask? You lied that Isadora had gone to the doctor for a ‘heavy headache’, but I saw them get into that car earlier today.”
Isadora will join the conversation to try to help her friend, who is so far “lost and underpaid“, as they would say at the time!
“We lied because I decided to take samples of our taffeta in some stores to try to sell. I didn’t want to stop me from going”, says Dorinha.
Isadora (Larissa Manoela) tries to help Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) will explain everything that happened, but Úrsula will not go back on Arminda, who will question what, after all, she has against her person:
“Do I need to explain? You’re crazy! A girl without manners, a hussy!”, Úrsula will say.
It’s Ursula will continue:
“A bad influence on my daughter-in-law! Walking around with you, they’ll be pointing out Isadora in the street soon! Because that’s what you are, Arminda, a talkative girl!”
Arminda can’t stand it and will vent in the woman’s face:
“Spoken? Well, you are too spoken! It’s no example of perfection, Úrsula.Everyone knows and comments that she was a single mother!“, Arminda will answer, already very nervous and not holding back tears.
Ready! It will be enough for Úrsula to let go of her hand and slap Arminda in the face! 😱
Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) will be slapped in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Jeez! How will Arminda react?