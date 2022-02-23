Biden Announces Sanctions Against Russian Banks and Elite | World

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday (22) a package of sanctions against Russia, following the decree by Vladimir Putin that recognized the independence of two regions in eastern Ukraine.

“I will start imposing sanctions in response, far beyond the measures that we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014. And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we are prepared to go further with sanctions,” he said.

Biden said the sanctions initially affect the VEB bank and the Russian military bank, cutting off their access to Western funding. From this Wednesday there will also be financial sanctions against the Russian elite and their families.

“We are implementing sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt. This means that we cut off the government of Russia from Western funding,” he said.

The American pointed out that Putin is preparing a takeover of Ukrainian territory that goes beyond the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. He called the process “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” and condemned what he called “a blatant violation of international law”.

“None of us will be fooled” by Putin’s statements about Ukraine, the American said.

He said he is also moving additional US troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank, on the border with Russia.

The United States and its allies have announced a series of measures against Moscow.

Germany suspended authorization to operate the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US banned US investment, trade and financing in the breakaway provinces, and the UK announced sanctions on five banks and three Russian citizens.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s head of diplomacy, announced on Tuesday that the organization has already planned a package of sanctions on Russia and that it should be announced soon.

At a news conference, Borrell said the sanctions would hit Russian politicians, banks, the defense sector and capital markets.

“This sanctions package, which has been unanimously approved by member states, will hurt Russia and hurt a lot,” Borrell said.

Earlier, also on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Western countries should step up arms shipments to his country to help it resist Russia.

Shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin obtained authorization from his country’s parliament to use troops in eastern Ukraine, where he recognized two breakaway republics on Monday. Putin said he did not know exactly when he would use these forces and that he did not say it would be “immediately” (see below).

Ukraine’s president calls for peace, but says the country will not grant territory

“This morning I sent a letter to the British Foreign Secretary asking for additional defensive weapons for Ukraine. With the same question, I will address my interlocutors in the United States,” Kuleba said.

“Our best guarantees will be our diplomacy and weapons. We will mobilize the whole world to have everything we need to strengthen our defenses”, he stressed.

The Ukrainian minister is expected to speak later this Tuesday with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

Russian parliament approves Putin’s request to use troops in eastern Ukraine

President Putin has asked the Russian parliament for permission to use Russia’s armed forces abroad after formally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The request was unanimously approved shortly thereafter. The measure takes effect immediately, according to a deputy present at the session.

Earlier, Russia’s parliament ratified the agreement signed by Putin to defend separatists in eastern Ukraine after the recognition of their republics.

Putin: ‘We will offer republics military aid if necessary’

Putin: It won’t be ‘immediately’

Putin said it is impossible to say in advance what military actions will be in Donbass. The eventual movements, according to him, will depend on the situation in the place.

“I didn’t say our troops will go there right away,” he said.

He also stated that the best solution to end the crisis over Ukraine would be for Kiev to give up its desire to join NATO: “The best solution to this issue would be for the authorities currently in power in Kiev to give up on joining NATO for on their own and remain neutral”.

He also stated that the Minsk Treaty, which established peace between the two countries, no longer exists and that there is nothing in the text to be fulfilled, and that the blame for the failure of the agreement lies with the Ukrainian government.

West has already sent weapons

Western European countries and the US already sent weapons to Ukraine earlier this month. Countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom provided Ukraine with military aid, which included anti-tank missiles and launchers to help it defend itself. Others, like Germany, sent helmets, eschewing aid with lethal weaponry.

Russia criticized these donations.

On February 9, a high-ranking Russian government official accused the West of increasing political pressure on Moscow by providing weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the military supplies to Ukraine represented Western “blackmail and pressure”.

“Everything that is happening in terms of supplying Ukraine with equipment, ammunition, military equipment, including lethal weapons, is an attempt to put additional political pressure on us, as well as probably military technical pressure,” Ryabkov said, according to the news agency. RIA news.