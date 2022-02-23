Billionaire wants MCDonald’s to end swine abuse

Yadunandan Singh 2022-02-23

Billionaire investor and activist, Carl Icahn nominated two names to run for seats in the administration of McDonald’s and owns 200 shares of the fast food chain. Now, he wants to use his stake in the company as a way to prevent pig mistreatment.

In an interview with the Bloomberg newspaper, the investor said he was concerned about the use of captivity for female pigs in the McDonald’s production chain. “I really feel emotional for these animals and the unnecessary suffering they put them through.”

Known as “gestational cage”, the practice of housing female pigs in small spaces aims to feed them individually and prevent the animals from fighting. “This is a horrible, obscene situation,” said Carl Icahn, considered the 111th richest person in the world according to Forbes’ ranking with a net worth of R$16.8 billion.

About 10 years ago, McDonald’s pledged to no longer buy pork from producers who use gestation cages. The investor, however, claims that this has not been fulfilled.

According to US newspaper CNBC Television, the fast food chain said it expects 85% to 90% of its pork will come from cage-free suppliers by the end of this year. The promise is that it will reach 100% by 2024.

