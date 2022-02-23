Bolsonaro criticizes decriminalization of abortion in Colombia

President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday criticized the decision of Colombia’s constitutional court to decriminalize abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy and took the opportunity to accuse the left of celebrating the fact.

Bolsonaro, who has among his more traditional audiences part of the evangelical community in Brazil, declares that he has a “conservative” profile in customs. He also always turns his load to the left, a speech that pleases his voters fed by antipetismo.

“In Brazil, the left celebrates and applauds the release of abortion until the 6th month of pregnancy, regrettably approved in Colombia. It is about the life of a baby who already has touch, smell, taste and who already hears the voice of his Mom. What is the limit of this dehumanization of an innocent being?”, posted the president on his Twitter profile, ignoring the difference between decriminalization and legalization.







President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the decriminalization of abortion in Colombia Photo: Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

“How many mothers and fathers don’t fight with all their strength to protect the life of a child born prematurely? How many don’t cry when they lose this battle? This fight has never been and will never be in vain. It exists because there is a human life to be protected. there,” he defended.

Earlier, on Facebook, the president had also commented on the decision of the Colombian judiciary.

“May God watch over the innocent lives of Colombian children, now subject to being taken with the consent of the State in their mothers’ wombs until the 6th month of pregnancy, without the slightest chance of defense. As far as it depends on me, I will fight until the end to protect the lives of our children!”

On Monday, Colombia’s Constitutional Court voted to decriminalize abortion up to 24 weeks’ gestation, according to the abortion rights coalition that filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the procedure from the country’s Penal Code.

Abortion had been partially legalized in Colombia by a 2006 court ruling that allowed it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity, and women’s health, with no time limits.