Brain remains ‘sharp’ until age 60, study finds

The brain remains sharp into middle age, contrary to popular assumptions that mental processing speed slows after the 20s and 30s. This is what research published in the journal Nature Human Behavior suggests.

The study of 1.2 million people, ages 10 to 80, found that mental speed remained relatively stable between ages 30 and 60 — but caution in decision-making tends to increase with age.

Researchers at the University of Heidelberg in Germany used an online task to estimate people’s decision-making time.

They showed participants a series of images online and asked them to put them into two categories — good or bad — by pressing different buttons to do so.

