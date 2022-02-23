Brazil draws with Finland and ends French Tournament without wins

In the farewell of the Tournament of France, Brazil entered the field this Tuesday (22) looking for the first victory of the season. But he couldn’t turn the created opportunities into goals and drew 0-0 against Finland, at the Michel D’Ornano stadium, in Caen.

Pia Sundhage’s men, who were coming from a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, in their debut, and a 2-1 defeat to France, put a lot of pressure on in the first half, had more possession and the best chances to score. In the first half, the best chances came from Marta’s feet, but the striker, who scored in the first two games of the tournament, couldn’t swing Finland’s nets. Debinha also had the opportunity to open the scoring.

In the second half, Brazil continued to press, but took less danger to the goal of Korpela.

The game showed Brazil’s offensive weakness, which was unable to come out from scratch against a team that had conceded eight goals in the two previous matches. The Brazilian team finished the tournament in third place, with just 2 points. Finland took the bottom after being defeated by France, 5-0, and the Netherlands, 3-0, winning just one point. France and Holland face each other today, at 17:10, to define the champion of the tournament.

Brazilian pressure

Brazil pressured from the beginning of the game, and the first chance appeared in the sixth minute. Ary Borges advanced on the right and touched Marta at the penalty spot. The goalkeeper Korpela spread the first kick, and the Brazilian striker tried again, but the defender deflected it. Five minutes later, Brazil had another chance with Letícia Santos’ cross kick at the edge of the area. Korpela smacked.

Finland’s goalkeeper still worked on the clearest chance for Brazil. In an individual move on the right, Letícia Santos crossed and Korpela palmed. On the rebound, Debinha kicked on goal looking for the right side of the goal, but defender Westerlund saved it with a header over the line.

In the 37th minute, Marta had another opportunity after Geyse recovered the ball in the attack and played for shirt 10, who cleared the mark and kicked. Once again Korpela prevailed.

Three minutes later, in a counterattack led by Marta and Kerolin, shirt 21 made a good individual move, and the remainder, after the defense cut, was left with shirt 10. Marta cleaned and kicked with the right, but the goalkeeper of the Tottenham defended safely.

At the end of the game, Brazil had 58% of the ball possession and scored 26 times, against only five of Finland, which did little to work for goalkeeper Lorena.

Less chances in the second half

At the beginning of the second half, Brazil continued to press, and Ana Vitória almost opened the scoring after a cross from Letícia Santos. The ball passed by Geysa, and shirt 5 dominated the area and hit it in turn, taking paint off the right post.

Then, another chance for Brazil in the half-moon free kick after Marta was hit. But Debinha hit the right of the Finnish goal.

In the 42nd minute, Tamires received from Marta in the area and kicked hard, but the ball hit the defense. The side tried the rebound, but sent the ball out.

Concern for Duda

At 22 minutes, Duda was replaced by Ana Vitória after an area dispute in the Finland area. She left the field feeling pain in her chest and was unable to return to the match. Then the team doctor, Nemi Sabeh Junior, said that she suffered a trauma to the iliac crest bone, in the region of the pelvis, and will need to undergo an image exam to detect the severity of the injury.

Datasheet

Brazil vs Finland

Competition: France International Tournament

Date: 02/22/2022

Hour: 2:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Michel D’Ornano Stadium in Caen (FRA)

goals:

Brazil: Lorraine; Tainara, Rafaelle (Daiane), Letícia Santos and Tamires; Duda (Ana Vitória), Angelina, Kerolin (Luana) and Ary Borges (Geyse); Debinha (Ludmila) and Marta. Technique: Sink Sundhage

Finland: Korpela, Pikkujämsä, Hyyrynen, Westerlund and Kuikka; Öling (Kolanen), Engman, Summanen (yellow card) and Koivisto; Franssi (Rantala), Sällström. Technique: Anna Signeul