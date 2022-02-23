Brazilian loses BRL 100,000 on Binance with 250 withdrawals

A Brazilian lost BRL 100,000 on Binance after a possible fraud. The fact occurred when a non-professional Brazilian cryptocurrency investor was the victim of a problem with the broker’s API, which processed 250 withdrawals in just 10 minutes. According to the investor, in a conversation with the Livecoins portal, he works with information security and was surprised to be the target of a problem that he does not understand how it was perpetuated. So, to find out more, check out below.

Brazilian loses BRL 100,000 on Binance

Being a Bitcoin investor since 2017, the Brazilian claimed that he did not start operating on Binance, but on another exchange. However, after a friend introduced him to Binance, which has more coin options, he gradually transferred all of his value to the platform. As soon as he opened his account, he claims that he had all the security requirements enabled on his account and he trusted the broker until then.

However, after following the rise of Bitcoin in recent years and having decided to invest, now the victim is sad about the exchange. “I woke up and saw that my Binance account was at zero: 250 withdrawals in just 10 minutes,” she said.

The problem occurred in January 2022 when, upon waking up, the investor realized that he had received several emails. And then he saw the looting done. In this way, each message received was equivalent to a different withdrawal from your Binance account. Upon joining the platform, all of his balance had been withdrawn.

Binance Claims Problem Was Client Security Error

Finally, after what happened, the investor then turned to support to seek explanations about what happened. Without ever enabling an API on his account, he said that he discovered through the broker’s chat that someone configured this tool for an IP from the United States. As he works at a US security company, he remembered that he cannot operate on Binance when he enables his VPN to have an IP from that country. Therefore, he wondered about the possible fraud on his account.

“I immediately contacted Binance and after verification by support I was informed that withdrawals had been made through a third-party application (API) and that this was a security error on my part. I’m not a developer and I didn’t request to use an API, but according to the broker I created an API key to use. Anyway, my account was hacked, no matter how many security mechanisms there are, 2, 3, keys, codes, the account was hacked and the money stolen. This is a serious security issue, and according to Binance there is no way to reverse it due to the blockchain,” he said.

So far, Binance has not commented on the matter.

