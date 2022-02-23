Brazil’s interior and coast are financing more properties, says Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) – Money Times

The demand grows for houses and apartments outside Brazilian capitals. This is what a survey carried out by the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)based on the real estate financing carried out by the institution.

According to the survey, there was a 161% increase in the volume of credit granted for the purchase of homes outside large urban centers in 2021, compared to the previous year.

Another trend observed was the increase in the search for small properties, up to 50 square meters, which registered an increase of 204% in the same period.

Despite this, the financing of houses or apartments with larger sizes, between 50 and 100 square meters, was not negligible, with an increase of 162%.

The granting of real estate credit for medium and high standard housing (MAP)with values ​​above R$ 1 million, increased by 140%.

“We identified some factors that may have contributed to these trends. Among them are: the appreciation of the square meter and the need for multifunctional environments in the midst of an increasingly remote or hybrid work model”, comments the director of Itaú Unibanco, Thales Ferreira Silva.

In this context, the director believes that the increase in real estate financing outside the capitals can be attributed to the search for environments that offer better quality of life.

Ferreira Silva’s analysis is in line with other studies that indicate greater interest on the part of the population in residences far from the capitals.

For example, the Agents of Change 2021 report, which found that 33% of young people between the ages of 18 and 25, who now live in urban centers, want a home in the countryside.

The survey commissioned by Electrolux heard people from 13 countries, including Brazil.

Growth by region

In addition to the trend of increasing demand for properties outside capital cities, Itaú also identified in 2021 an above-average growth in the North (with 437% evolution), Midwest (300%) and Northeast (280%) regions.

Below, some highlights among the states that had the highest increase in the volume of real estate financing, with the respective growth in 2021, compared to the previous year:

1. Amapá: 548% growth

2. Paraíba: 311% growth

3. Mato Grosso do Sul: 229% growth

4. Santa Catarina: 224% growth

5. Espírito Santo: 164% growth