BRF (BRFS3) profits 6.9% more in the 4th quarter

BRF (BRFS3) recorded a net income from continuing operations of R$964 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 6.9% higher than the same period in 2020.

Total corporate profit alone amounted to R$932 million, an expansion of 3.3%. In both cases, the company reversed, compared to the 3rd quarter, a net loss of R$ 271 million (continued) and R$ 277 million (corporate).

In the year, the meatpacker profited BRL 437 million, 68.5% lower than reported in 2020, in corporate terms, while in continued operations the retraction was 62.8%, to BRL 517 million.

In explaining the increase in profit, BRF explained that, in continued operations, there was, mainly, the nominal expansion of EBIT (+11.5% y/y), which was driven by the growth in net revenue.

Additionally, BRF reported that there were greater recognition of tax credits on tax losses, in the amount of R$ 184 million, which offset higher financial expenses.

“Even in the face of an extremely adverse and challenging scenario during 4Q21, still with the effects of the pandemic and inflationary environment, the company reported expansion of adjusted Ebitda”, he highlighted.

More BRF balance sheet data (BRFS3)

Net revenue totaled R$13.274 billion in 4Q21, up 19.6% from the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 6.3% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 1.687 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 12.3% in the 4th quarter of 2021, down 1.5 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Gross profit totaled R$3.133 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 10.7% compared to 4Q20.

The company’s gross margin was 22.8% between October and December 2021, down 1.8 percentage points.

Expenses and leverage

In relation to net debt, the company reported that there was an increase of 22.5%, to R$ 17.332 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 3.12 times, an increase of 0.39 times compared to 4Q20.

Operating expenses totaled BRL 2.104 billion between October and December last year, an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

The net financial result was negative by R$698 million in 4Q21, an increase of 49.8% over the financial losses in 4Q20.

Cash consumption was R$ 3 million in 4Q21, against a cash consumption of R$ 1.726 billion in 4Q20.

