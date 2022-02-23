Brunna is the fifth eliminated after Tadeu’s strong speech

Brunna Gonçalves is the fifth eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo). She was the most voted by the public, with 76.18% of the votes. Gustavo and Paulo André are still in contention for R$ 1.5 million. The former resident of the glass house received 22.24% of the votes, and PA, only 1.58%. In total, the hot seat received 91,278,902 votes.

“What did you do to leave? What if I say it was what you didn’t do? Maybe if you had more time, we know you could have done much more, but time is up”, said Tadeu Schmidt in your speech.

After the result, the ballerina tried to reassure friends like Slovenia and Jade Picon, who burst into tears: “Be fine, I’m fine. I’ll be fine. Don’t be sad”, said the eliminated woman.

“Hello, Beija-Flor, she’s coming, huh! Just to let you know!”, joked Pedro Scooby. Brunna was announced as the muse of the samba school last year, but had to postpone her commitments to the school due to her participation in the program.

Colleagues gave emotional hugs and kisses to the now ex-sister, who thanked the participants who wore pink clothes to support her on the wall.

Thank you to everyone who put pink for me. Brunna Gonçalves

When hugging her colleague Gustavo, Ludmilla’s wife provoked and made references to the new brother’s intentions to rock the game: “I’ll be watching you moving this game out there.”

Already close to the exit door, Brunna celebrated that she will find her “love” and won a collective hug from all the participants. She gave a quick speech before leaving the house.

Guys, I really enjoyed meeting you all. Participating in this here was a dream. I’m very happy to have met each of you and when we’re going to participate in a show or dance, we’re used to saying ‘shit’. ‘Shit’ means ‘good luck’. So, ‘shit’ to all of you! Keep your head in place, your heart at peace and good game to all of you. […] A new story begins for me now. Brunna Gonçalves

