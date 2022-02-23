Bulletin: number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 reduced from 58 to 28 in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Posted on 02/21/2022 19:05.

347 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

Photo: Ascom/S3 Saúde

In the last 24 hours, the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 reduced from 58 to 28, in Feira de Santana. The municipality reached the mark of 49,711 cured of the disease, which represents 74.9% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 347 tests were positive. The bulletin of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) also confirms two more deaths, which occurred on February 19 and 20.



Bulletin – Report on Covid-19 in Feira de Santana

NUMBERS THIS MONDAY

February 21, 2022

confirmed cases on the day: 347

Patients recovered on the day: 9

Negative results on the day: 238

Total hospitalized patients in the municipality: 28

Deaths reported on the day: 2

Death dates: 02/19 and 02/20

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the municipality: 66,340 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 21, 2022)

Total recovered in the municipality: 49,711

Total negative exams: 100,992 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 21, 2022)

Awaiting exam result: 74

Total deaths: 1,062

QUICK TESTS INFORMATION

Total rapid tests performed: 26,278 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 21, 2022)

Positive result: 5,199 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 21, 2022)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 21,079 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 21, 2022)

The rapid test alone does not completely confirm or exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a test to aid diagnosis, according to COE Saúde technical note No.