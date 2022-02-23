California Police Search for Giant Bear After Attacks on Dozens of Homes | World

A giant bear nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is being wanted by California police for breaking into dozens of homes in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood since last summer.

The black bear weighs almost 230 kg, much more than the average of these animals (from 45 to 130 kg), and appears to have skipped hibernation this winter, as it apparently managed to obtain a steady supply of food.

Authorities say euthanasia may be necessary as the wild animal no longer runs away from humans, which is dangerous. However, nature groups are calling for the bear to be moved to an animal sanctuary.

Hank earned his nickname for being able to break into houses that are locked or even occupied like a tank.

“He learned to use his size and strength to force his way into houses,” says California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Peter Tira. “He can get through the garage doors, through the front doors, through the windows.”

Also dubbed “King Henry” by the press, Hank is “easily identifiable due to his [seu] unusually large size and dark fur with a lighter muzzle,” according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Normal, non-lethal methods of scaring off bears—such as dummy ammunition, sirens, and police dry-shooting tasers (which “make a noise that bears hate”)—don’t work to scare Hank away.

The Bear League, a local wildlife advocacy group, says Hank grew to his size because of his appetite for human food.

They call for Hank to be arrested and sent to an animal sanctuary instead of killed, and for Lake Tahoe residents to be more vigilant about food and garbage.

“He’s not surviving on a diet of ants and fruit like many wild bears do,” Tira told BBC News.

“In Tahoe, there’s access to high-calorie foods year-round — like leftover pizza, ice cream, or just junk. It’s easier to find that kind of food than spending hours working to remove maggots from a dead log.”

Authorities received more than 150 phone calls about Hank. In the past six months alone, he has broken into nearly 40 homes, sometimes causing serious damage.

“I’ve been in town for 40 years and I recently started locking my doors. I’ve never done that before,” Tim Johnson told CBS News after Hank’s latest break-in Friday night.