California police search for giant bear after attacks on dozens of homes

Hank the Tank

Credit, Bear League

A giant bear nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is being wanted by California police for breaking into dozens of homes in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood since last summer.

The black bear weighs almost 230 kg, much more than the average of these animals (from 45 to 130 kg), and appears to have skipped hibernation this winter, as it apparently managed to obtain a steady supply of food.

Authorities say euthanasia may be necessary as the wild animal no longer runs away from humans, which is dangerous. However, nature groups are calling for the bear to be moved to an animal sanctuary.

Hank earned his nickname for being able to break into houses that are locked or even occupied like a tank.

