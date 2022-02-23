Can diabetics eat cheese? Find out if there are benefits in consumption

People with diabetes have a very restrictive diet, but there are certain foods that can be included as they contribute to health. This is the case with cheese, that irresistible food, confirmed presence in cafes and snacks.

cheese nutrients

Cheeses have excellent amounts of calcium, are rich in proteins, have low amounts of carbohydrates and vitamins A, B2, B9, B12 and D.

However, due to the wide variety of types of cheese, there are also differences related to the quality of fats and caloric amounts. The ideal is always to opt for lean cheeses, which are low in calories and do not interfere with the diet.

the diabetes

There are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to stop producing insulin; and type 2 diabetes, which causes insulin resistance, causing the body to not be able to properly handle the hormone.

Both types cause the person, immediately after eating, to have high blood sugar levels.

Can diabetics eat cheese?

The answer to that question is yes! They can consume cheese because of the low amount of carbohydrates, however moderation and attention to the type of cheese used in its manufacture is necessary.

Why is paying attention to the origin of the cheese so important?

People with diabetes are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease, such as:

heart attacks;

Cerebrovascular accidents (CVA);

Thrombosis, especially of the legs; and

Aneurysms.

In this way, care with food is expanded, because it is necessary to keep cholesterol levels under control, and keep triglycerides at normal rates.

Also, taking care of the amount of sodium is very important, as excessive consumption can trigger high blood pressure problems.

The health benefits of cheese

It is a good source of calcium, a mineral capable of strengthening teeth, bones and muscles. Helps control blood sugar: Moderate consumption of dairy products can help control blood sugar levels.

Increases satiety, due to the amount of proteins, which make you eat less food. Although eating cheese can represent benefits for those who have diabetes problems, professional guidance should never be discarded, as each case is different.