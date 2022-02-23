Can I train with the flu? See situations in which you should or shouldn’t exercise – 02/22/2022

Who hasn’t used an “ingrown hair” as a reason not to go to the gym? Yeah, often our brain fights against the practice of physical activity and any pain in the body serves as an excuse to stay on the couch.

However, there are discomforts that really shouldn’t be ignored and, when they arise, the best thing is not to train or at least take certain precautions, so that exercise does not worsen the problem and put health at risk. Below, we show you conditions in which it is important for you to respect your body and stop exercising, in addition to others in which you can even go to the gym, but respect your body.

Fever: don’t go training

Fever is a sign that your body is fighting some inflammatory or infectious process (the “invasion” of a virus or bacteria, for example).

The sports doctor Fernando A. Soléra, coordinator of doping control at the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), says that in this situation it is not recommended to exercise because physical activity will force our body to direct part of the energy it needs to training. use to fight inflammation or infection. In addition, physical exercise generates an inflammatory process and an acute (short-term) reduction of the immune system, which will also impair the body’s action against the cause of fever.

Another problem is that, during physical activity, our body produces a lot of heat. With a fever, the temperature is already above normal and exercise will make the body heat up even more. This can lead to lack of strength, early fatigue and even more serious conditions, such as severe dehydration, dizziness and fainting.

Therefore, in case of fever, the ideal is not to train and rest until the problem passes.

Flu and cold: you can train

As you have seen, it is not recommended to train with a fever and this is a symptom that usually appears at the beginning of a flu. But once your temperature has returned to normal and you’re only experiencing mild symptoms (no excessive fatigue, body aches, etc.), experts say it’s okay to exercise with the flu — or a cold, which naturally causes a worse condition. bland.

The practice of physical activity, even, stimulates the production of substances that generate well-being and will help to minimize discomfort generated by the flu or cold and accelerate the recovery of the disease. Therefore, the ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine)one of the most respected institutions in the field of sports medicine, argues that light to moderate exercise is beneficial when cold or flu symptoms are mild.

Some caveats: training, as we have already said, must be of light or moderate intensity, so as not to demand too much energy from the body and impair recovery from the disease. In addition, it is important to hydrate yourself very well during exercise and throughout the day, as flu and colds can favor dehydration, which is accentuated during training.

The coronavirus pandemic also taught us that, when presenting respiratory symptoms (sneezing, coughing, runny nose), we should not go to closed places and with many people. So, if you’re going to train, prefer an outdoor location, so you don’t infect your gym colleagues. And also take a test to make sure you really have the flu or a cold and not Covid-19 — which requires isolation and a break from physical exercise until full recovery.

Migraine: Depends on the frame

Many people confuse this problem with headache (the “common headache”), but they are different conditions. Migraine generates moderate to severe pain, which can worsen as the body moves – in everyday life or exercise.

In addition to the headache, in times of crisis, migraine can generate dizziness, tingling in the hands, feet and arms and difficulty moving. If they occur during a workout, these symptoms can cause you to injure yourself — from dropping a weight on your foot or falling off a treadmill, for example.

As migraines can last from four to 72 hours — and, when chronic, last for more than 15 days — it is up to you, with medical advice, to learn to understand the body’s signals to know when to exercise or not. “I have students who are able to identify the degree of the problem and analyze whether on that day it is better to stay at home to alleviate the condition or if there are conditions to train”, guides Marcelo Santana, a physical education professional with a postgraduate degree in bodybuilding and physical conditioning from FMU. (United Metropolitan Colleges), in São Paulo.

Santana reinforces that, if you have had a migraine attack and decide to go to the gym on the same day, it is very important to inform the teacher, so that he or she is attentive, gives all the necessary support and even adjusts the routine and intensity of the exercises. .

Back pain: you can train

Image: iStock

In this case, exercise is allowed when the pain is not totally limiting and requires absolute rest (something that only a doctor can say).

“Training will even be beneficial, because the regular practice of physical activity strengthens the muscles that support and stabilize the spine. Often, it is precisely the weakness in this region that causes back pain”, explains Isadora Vieira, physical therapist at the TecFit and postgraduate academies. -graduated in pelvic health from Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo.

In case of back pain, it is important to carefully select the exercises you will perform — with the guidance of a physical education professional — and to control the weight used well, so as not to generate an overload. Also, be careful when doing certain movements, such as picking up a weight from the floor or placing it on a machine.