CBF, make the pix; Cascavel wins even with three disallowed goals and advances in the Copa do Brasil – Cascavel

On Tuesday night (22) the FC Cascavel team entered the field against the team against the São Paulo team from Ponte Preta in a match valid for the first phase of the Copa do Brasil.

According to the regulations, in the first phase, the clashes are decided in a single match. The lowest ranked team in the CBF, in this case Cascavel, played at home and needed to win to advance, while the opponent would play for a tie.

As a winner, Cascavel receives R$ 750 thousand for the classification. In addition, Serpente would already have guaranteed a prize pool of R$ 620,000 for participating in the national tournament.

This is the second time in history that Cascavel competes in the Copa do Brasil. Last year, in its debut, the club eliminated Figueirense and has already reached the second phase. This year, Serpente seeks, at least, to repeat the previous campaign.

In the first half, Cascavel dominated the actions and created the best chances.

In the 22nd minute, Léo Itaperuna headed the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Midfielder Robinho and defender Lucas took a risk from outside the area, but the goalkeeper saved.

In the 41st minute Lucas scored with a header, but again the goal was disallowed for offside.

With so much insistence, Cascavel was crowned with the goal, already in extra time. In the 48th minute, Giaretta hit a beautiful header, with no chances for the goalkeeper, leaving Cascavel in advantage.

In the second half, with the result that was enough for the classification, Cascavel knew how to defend itself.

In the 22nd minute, goalkeeper Douglas saved a shot face-to-face with striker Ribamar, from Ponte.

Echeverría, who entered the second half, kicked hard, but the goalkeeper saved.

At 34, Balotelli crossed and Samuel completed for the goal. However, for the third time, the goal was disallowed for offside in a clear error of the referee.

Despite this, Cascavel knew how to manage the advantage until the end and managed to qualify for the second phase.

Cascavel will face the winner of Tocantinópolis x Náutico. The home team in the second phase has already been defined by drawing and will be Tocantinópolis or Náutico. In this phase, the confrontation is also in a single game.

The audience for the match was 7,060 people. The game had R$ 200,865.00 in income.

Cascavel’s next challenge is next Saturday (26), they play away from home against the Maringá team, a game valid for the penultimate round of the group stage of the Campeonato Paranaense.