Celina treats Tigrão like dirt after revelation TV News

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will put all her little claws out in The More Life, The Better!. The villain will do the devil’s work to prove that Tigrão (Matheus Abreu) ​​is not the son of Guilherme (Mateus Solano), certain that this revelation will put Rose (Bárbara Colen) on the run. As if that weren’t enough, after getting confirmation, the shrew will treat her upbringing grandson like garbage in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

After finding out that the boy may be the result of the affair between the former model and Baby (Vladimir Brichta), the “poisonous” will find a way to collect genetic material from her son and the young man to do a DNA test.

When the result is negative, she will jump for joy and rub the result in Rose’s face, who will have no choice but to reveal the whole truth to Guilherme.

The evil one, however, will pay dearly for her blow and will be chased out of the house by the surgeon. However, when he and Flavia (Valentina Herszage) switch bodies, the dancer will allow the evil one to return.

But nothing will change in Celina’s behavior. worse, not chapter scheduled to air on March 1 , the viper will turn against Tigger, already armed with the information that he is not his biological grandson. She will step on the skater mercilessly and make her contempt for him clear, which will leave her husband Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) totally shocked.

The More Life, the Better! is a soap opera written by Mauro Wilson and has already been recorded because of the protocols adopted by Globo during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The feuilleton should leave Globo’s programming in May, when it will open space for Cara e Coragem. The new plot will bring the universe of stuntmen and will be starring Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo.

