Chamber approves in 1st round end of laudêmio in navy lands

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (2/22), in the first round, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that changes the ownership of the so-called “marine lands”, the so-called laudêmio.

This is a fee paid to the Union whenever a property considered “marine” is sold from one person to another. Although these properties are occupied and marketed by individuals, formal ownership belongs to the Federal Government.

The proposal, however, does not end with the “prince fee”, charged in Petrópolis, for example, in transactions for the purchase and sale of real estate, where the amount is destined to heirs of the Brazilian imperial family. The controversy over charging the fee was again debated after the tragedy that hit the city. The criticism was because these resources could be used in the reconstruction of the city and/or in the prevention of these disasters.

Of those present, 377 deputies voted in favor, 93 were against the PEC and there was one abstention. PEC No. 39/11 transfers to the states and municipalities the marine lands occupied by the public service of these governments and upon payment to private occupants.

Before going to the Senate, the proposal needs to be approved in the second round of the House. Then it has to go through the same process in the Senate. If there is no change, the matter will be enacted.

The approved text refers to the substitute presented by deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS). According to the proposal, the Union will only keep the unoccupied areas, those covered by federal environmental units and those used by the federal public service, including for the use of concessionaires and permissionaires, such as for port facilities, conservation of historical and cultural heritage, among others.

Marine lands where state and municipal services are installed under concession or permission will also be transferred free of charge.

Earlier, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he was in favor of ending the payment of the laudêmio. He also pointed out the tax charged in Petrópolis and said he was against the charge.

“It makes no sense for you to remain with a laudêmio charge. Not only in Petrópolis, no. It’s all over Brazil. It’s something totally absurd and of a unique subjectivity”, said Lira, when arriving at the Chamber to put to a vote the proposal that amends the Federal Constitution.

Union losses

Lira rejected the idea that the Union will have losses with the approval of the PEC. “On the contrary: the Union and the population will gain from this”, said the president of the Chamber. “This was created in eighteen hundred and something. What was the area of ​​the average high tide at the time that tide was measured?”, asked Lira. “So it’s a highly subjective thing.”

During the discussion, opposition deputies were against the proposal and allege that many areas, which today are marine areas, will be the target of real estate speculation and environmental degradation.

The opposition submitted requests to postpone the discussion, however, they were rejected.

external commission

The municipality of Serra Fluminense experienced days of tragedy with heavy rains, landslides and deaths, which raised questions about the rate instituted at the time of the Empire.

In the session, the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), read an Act of the Board of Directors of the House, creating an external commission to go to Petrópolis to analyze the situation of the municipalities and possible irregularities in licensing for constructions.

With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency.