Cheaper? Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the same OLED screen generation as the S21 Ultra

Samsung doesn’t seem to have upped the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen generation despite the major design change and hardware upgrade. According to a new report by the The Elec published on the morning of this Tuesday (22), the South Korean chose not to use the OLED M12 panels, remaining with the OLED M11 of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Korean media claims that the reason behind this decision is the incessant supply problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a rise in prices. To keep the price of cell phones in the new line more “accessible”, the manufacturer opted for the least expensive material and with greater availability.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that the company’s new high-end smartphone hasn’t gone through evolutions. As noted by the phoneArenadespite the material reuse, Samsung “explored the potential of the M11 to the fullest” to ensure quality improvements, including a increased peak brightness to 1750 nits (versus 1,500 nits for the S21 Ultra). It is worth mentioning that this level of brightness is activated by the Galaxy S22 Ultra only when playing HDR content in very bright environments, just as the predecessor’s screen requires. The portal also notes that the deviation of colors rendered by the Galaxy S22 Ultra screen is significantly smaller than that observed in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Delta E RGBCMY decreased from 2.36 to 1.31, and grayscale improved significantly from 6.44 to 2.53.

In addition, the variable refresh rate (VRR) is more accurate and reduced to a minimum of 1 Hz to a maximum of 120 Hz, which could increase the battery performance of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Finally, a new, more sensitive digitizer promises to improve the S Pen experience, reinforcing its similarities with the defunct “Note” line. The Galaxy S22 is now available in national stores with suggested prices starting at R$5,999. The S22 Plus — whose screen evolved from the M10 to the M11 — can be purchased for prices starting at R$6,999 and the “Ultra” version will cost R$9,499.