Check out 10 top professions to work in the metaverse

Home office is no longer new to most people. But imagine being able to work on the metaverse platforms.

A list from PageGroup, a consultancy specializing in Human Resources, points out some professions that should emerge or gain even more space in the virtual reality environment that should be the next bet of the big technology companies in the world.

The company’s senior manager Juliana França explains that we will soon see career migrations from the real world to the virtual world when companies begin to better see the potential of this technology for their expansion.

“There are already specialists in this universe, especially with technical training, to make this environment more conducive to new business, entertainment. Soon we may have professionals working in the metaverse through virtual reality glasses or other augmented reality objects. The metaverse has everything it takes to become the new internet and generate a totally new environment that is conducive to new job opportunities,” he said.

The main opportunities are in the areas of finance and technology, but with the interest of companies growing, the retail sector and even industry can generate new positions. To stand out in this market, advanced English and knowledge of blockchain platforms will be essential.

Check out 10 professions that can be reinvented with new technology.

investment manager

With the possibility of making purchases within the metaverse environment, this professional will support people to make the best investments in the world of crypto-assets to maximize their income.

Virtual transaction fee analyst

As transactions begin to increase in the metaverse environment, data miners will need support to analyze and create better rates within the blockchain for recording operations in different cryptocurrencies and this professional, possibly statistician, will have this responsibility.

financial insurance manager

It will be responsible for selling financial insurance that protect crypto-asset investors against the fluctuation of currencies in the market.

Cyber ​​security specialist

This professional will evaluate and block intrusions in real time and ensure that the laws and protocols defined by the information security team are reconsidered and corrected.

avatar developers

They will help in customizing avatars for individuals and companies. This position will be occupied by professionals with knowledge in programming and design, in addition to being able to specialize in augmented reality and 3D to qualify and occupy this position.

digital fashion stylist

With the evolution of NFTs, some designers will specialize in developing products for the virtual world, whether “skins” (clothing for avatars) or accessories. Brands like Balenciaga and Nike are already making exclusive products for these environments.

event director

Responsible for promoting virtual events, with the opportunity to have a much greater reach than in a physical event, see music releases that some artists made with in-game shows.

hardware engineer

Simulation tests can be improved with temperature and pressure sensors that, to be created, will need this professional. It will build industrial operations sensors secure enough to be used in industrial testing.

Logical-mathematical reasoning, knowledge of physics, mechanical engineering, product design, artificial intelligence and 3D modeling will be desired skills.

Information security and risk manager

With the advancement of technology and the arrival of the metaverse, the area of ​​information security tends to grow even more. The specialist in this area will need to provide guidance and oversight so that the development of technologies and ecosystem is secure. It will have to predict how the metaverse’s functionality will be used and what the safety-critical components, systems and manufacturing steps associated with those predictions will look like.

Wealth and digital real estate manager

Professional who will manage the land, buildings and properties within the metaverse. In addition, it will also work evaluating and prospecting better investments in digital real estate for its clients.

