Check out 21 foods that are rich in iron

One of the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of our organism is the iron. Its main function is to promote tissue oxygenation, in addition to acting directly in the transport of oxygen to the red blood cells.

The absence of iron in our body generates several health problems, such as symptoms of tiredness, difficulty concentrating, weakness and lack of energy. There are many foods that are a source of iron.

However, it is worth mentioning that, in any treatment, it is necessary to observe the medical recommendations and even the pharmaceutical drugs indicated by health professionals. We present here a list of foods with a good concentration of iron, but they should not be considered as a form of treatment.

Each food varies its performance from one person to another, according to the organism. Therefore, if you want to know more information, seek the guidance of a nutritionist.

Iron rich foods

Spinach; Red meat; Pumpkin seeds; Pass grape; Sunflower seeds; Chicken; Fish; Egg yolk; Nuts; baked beans; Peanut; Lentil; Beetroot; oysters; Quinoa; Avocado; Broccoli; Banana; Dried coconut; Bitter chocolate; Oat.

These are just 21 foods that are considered to be high in iron, but there are other foods that your nutritionist may even prescribe.

Iron prevents anemia and having its absorption 100% is important for the body to always remain balanced. One of the nutritionists’ tips is to avoid eating foods rich in calcium as a main meal (such as cheese and yogurt), because calcium acts as an iron inhibitor in the body.

The same rule applies to whole foods, as they also have inhibitors for the best absorption of iron by the body. A lot of people don’t know, but cooking low-iron foods in iron pans helps to increase the amount of this element in the food. Interesting isn’t it?

Some juices, especially detox, can be sources of iron intake in the body. Pineapple juice with parsley, mint and beetroot is a good choice, as well as being excellent for promoting nutrition and cleansing the body of toxins.