Check out the horoscope of the day for all signs this Wednesday, 23

THE waning moon comes softly, in the sign of Sagittarius, with a lot of desire to promote a cleaning in our beliefs. Along with the queen of the night rising to the sky later and later and less illuminated, making the nights gradually darker, there is also the mood of reflection and the look inwards. It’s time to slow down!

This is all because, in the circle made up of the 13 constellations and 12 signs of the zodiac, our natural satellite will be at a distance of 90° from the Sun. For those who remember trigonometry classes at school, it is easy to understand why every waning moon is also what is called, in astronomical language, a square.

In this position, the queen of the night is exactly half lit, and the tides reach their lowest point. Therefore, square tides are also called neap tides. Of all the phenomena that we see in this relationship between heaven and the life of Earthnone surpasses the imagery and sensorial power of the oscillation of the waters and the waves throughout the month.

To complement the astral that stimulates a deep look at the unconscious, this Wednesday, the 23rd, we also have the harmonic aspect – called sextile – between the planet that rules the initiative, Marsand the mystic Neptune. And it is not the only sextile aspect, as there is also another one formed by the Moon with a remarkable little king of the underworld. Pluto.

You know those days when you wonder about the mysteries of life and the universe? Well, this Wednesday is like this. And it’s just the beginning, because until next time New Moonnext Wednesday, March 2nd, we will be invited to make a complete immersion in the most subtle themes of the human soul.

Between the physics of the tides, marked by the unequivocal action of the force of gravity on the oceans, and the metaphysics, which guides the great reflections on our role in the immensity of the cosmos, is our perception. This mediation, which is flawed by nature, finds its way through the most unlikely meanders that, in the end, represent the Grail of self-knowledge.

Maybe we can call this unique opportunity to be able to look at the sky and find magic and science at the same time life!

Watch: with less than 50% of the body illuminated, the Waning Moon arrives late in the sky. Our natural satellite ascends on the eastern horizon around 23:30. Moving towards the West, the queen of the night will not have reached its highest point when the sun rises, on the morning of Thursday, the 24th. Scorpio constellationa Moon will be next to the bright orange antaresthe Alpha star of this mythical star cluster.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, also read the tendencies for that sign. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free ON HERE!

– Also check out my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: Pay attention to who really thinks like you, Aries. The day favors the perception of affinities, as long as you are open to different opinions.

Bull: turn pages without fear, Taurus. Just be careful not to be too hard on people. Share your intimate issues only with those who deserve it.

Twins: It’s time to know how to dialogue, Gemini. Be open to intelligent conversations, knowing how to listen before you speak.

Cancer: Get organized, Cancer. Heaven asks you to slow down and focus more on quality than quantity in your daily tasks.

Lion: be more you, leonine, without needing to overlap in relation to others. Beware of rash judgments.

Virgin: pay more attention to your intimacy and domestic issues, Virgo. It’s time to be with family and the people most important to you.

Lb: Pay attention to your surroundings, Libra. The moment calls for more perception and less words in the wind.

Scorpion: It’s time to take care of what’s yours, Scorpio. Organize your priorities, which includes paying more attention to finances.

Sagittarius: it’s time for introspection and magic, Sagittarius. Use your intuition well and try to deal well with the manifestation of your affections.

Capricorn: Emotional and psychic well being must come first, Capricorn. Make yourself a priority by doing something that promotes your spirituality.

Aquarium: Make a good filter on comments that involve other people, Aquarius. Talk to everyone, but don’t pay attention to those who don’t deserve it.

Fish: Plan ahead, Pisces. The Sun is passing through your sign and it is important to think long term. Focus on your career.

