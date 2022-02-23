China accuses US of ‘throwing fuel to the fire’ in Ukraine crisis | World

China criticized the United States’ role in the Ukrainian crisis on Wednesday, accusing the US government of “throwing fuel on the fire”.

“The United States keeps selling weapons to Ukraine, increasing tension and creating panic,” said Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“The key question is what role the US plays in the current tensions in Ukraine; someone throws fuel on the fire and accuses others, it’s immoral and irresponsible“, said Hua.

On Monday, Russia recognized two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent republics. In response, the US government has announced that it will impose sanctions against the Russians.

China reacted more restrained to the events in Ukraine: the Chinese government asked the parties to show signs of restraint.

Sanctions are not effective, says China

Responding to a question about whether China could impose sanctions on Russia, Hua added that “they have never been an effective means of solving problems.”

On Tuesday (22), the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries announced sanctions against Russia, aimed mainly at banks, oligarchs and parliamentarians.

These initial sanctions are a response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk.

This is a first round of punitive measures, of minor importance compared to those that could be adopted in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

The eight-year conflict in eastern Ukraine has left more than 14,000 dead so far.