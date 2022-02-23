China closes in on Russia, but remains cautious on Ukrainian crisis

China and Russia sparked the West’s warnings this month with its most important declaration of friendship in decades, but Beijing has signaled it will not support Vladimir Putinif invade the Ukraine.

The February 4 joint statement included China’s unprecedented support for Russian opposition to an expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and came after Washington and its allies warned of Moscow’s large-scale military operation against Kiev. .

It is “a significant shift from what has been a steady intensification and elevation of Russia-China statements over the past 20 years,” former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said in an online discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council think tanks. and Asia Society.

“China is becoming an actor in global security in a way that I personally have never seen before,” he said. Still, China’s unusual direct stance toward NATO and support for Moscow’s “reasonable” concerns about its security have put it on a diplomatic tightrope. Beijing must strike a balance between its closer ties to Russia and its greater economic interests in Europe.

With more than 150,000 troops stationed on its borders with Ukraine, Russia has asked for assurances that Kiev will never be admitted to the Atlantic Alliance. This position clearly contrasts with the long-standing red line of Chinese foreign policy of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

When asked about a possible contradiction in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said by video on Saturday at the Security Conference in Munich, Germany, that the sovereignty of all countries must be respected. “Ukraine is no exception,” he said.

That stance was put to the test just two days later, on Monday, when Putin recognized the two pro-Russian separatist “republics” in eastern Ukraine and ordered Kremlin troops there to “keep the peace”.

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, the United States and its allies accused Russia of violating Ukraine’s sovereignty. China opted for silence and called for moderation from “all parties”.

Putin “has denied the territorial independence and sovereignty, even existence itself, of Ukraine,” tweeted former US ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder. “Both were (issues) central to China’s approach to the crisis. Putin tore them to shreds,” he added.

delicate balance

This is not the first time that China has had to strike a delicate balance between its interests and a major international military escalation with its Russian strategic partner.

When Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, China did not adhere to Russia’s veto against the UN Security Council resolution on the issue, preferring to abstain and, above all, offer economic support. Eight years later, experts say there are, once again, limits to what China can – or wants to do – for Russia.

Among the key issues are financial and trade relations with Europe. Open support for any Russian belligerence could threaten the big investment deal Beijing is negotiating with the bloc. In addition, some analysts say that China would not want to increase the already very high tension with the United States. “The Ukrainian crisis carries a significant risk of a deterioration of (Chinese) relations with the EU and the United States,” wrote Bill Bishop in the Sinocism China Newsletter.

By implicitly siding with Moscow, Beijing “gains considerable diplomatic influence” and “assumes that Russia will act in the same way if China finds itself in a critical security situation,” said Richard Ghiasy, an expert at The Hague. Center for Strategic Studies.