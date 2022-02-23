China opposes sanctions on Russia, calls US actions ‘immoral’

BEIJING — China has accused the U.S to create “fear and panic” about the crisis in Ukraine and suggested that US and European Union to the expansion of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) left the president Vladimir Putin with few options, and that the Chinese are opposed to sanctions imposed Against the Russiareiterating a long-standing Chinese position.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, called for negotiations to reduce rapidly growing tensions. According to her, the US is fueling tensions by providing Ukraine with defensive weapons, not to mention deploying up to 190,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. Hua also did not mention efforts by the US, France and others to involve Russia diplomatically.

Ties with Russia have tightened under the Chinese leader Xi Jinpingwhich received the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in talks in Beijing earlier this month. The two sides issued a joint statement supporting Moscow’s opposition to a NATO expansion into the former Soviet republics and supporting China’s claim to the autonomous island of Taiwan.

Beijing does not see sanctions as “the best way to solve problems,” spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in an interview with reporters in Beijing on Wednesday. Russia, asking if “they ever thought about the consequences of cornering a great power”.

The crisis in Ukraine forced China into a delicate balancing act, as it seeks to support Russia against the US, while presenting itself as a responsible global power. the american president, Joe Biden, imposed sanctions on Moscow for recognizing the independence of the two self-proclaimed Ukrainian breakaway republics and promised more would come. Other US allies, such as the European Union, Japan and United Kingdomalso hit Russia with punitive economic measures.

The US will block two large Russian financial institutions, VEB (the public development bank equivalent to the Brazilian BNDES) and the military bank Promsvyazbank (PSB), along with 42 of its subsidiaries. The US government will also restrict the country’s sovereign debt trading, which will prevent Moscow from raising money in the West. Members of the Russian elite and their relatives will also be sanctioned.

The European Union has already announced sanctions against 351 legislators from the Duma (Russian Lower House of Parliament), who voted in favor of recognizing the breakaway regions. Duma members who are targeted by the sanctions have any assets in the EU frozen and are banned from traveling to the bloc’s countries. In addition, 27 Russian Defense, Banking and Financial sector authorities and institutions were also sanctioned, with the aim of limiting Moscow’s access to EU financial and capital markets.

Hua said the US is “to blame” for the situation in Ukraine, saying the US government was “add fuel to the fire while pointing the finger at other people trying to put out the fire”. “This act is irresponsible and immoral,” the spokeswoman said of the US moves.

China frequently criticizes the US sanctions policy, also imposed on Beijing over issues such as allegations of human rights abuses in the region of Xinjiang, in the far west of China, and measures to arrest pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Hua also compared US actions to those of China, which she said were more constructive.

“Unlike the US, which is sending weapons, raising tensions and raising the possibility of war, China has been urging all parties to respect and value each other’s legitimate security concerns,” said Hua, who led the briefing. Ministry of Foreign Affairs daily for the first time since September. “We have made efforts to resolve the issue through negotiations and consultations to protect regional peace and stability.”

China has not directly commented on the recognition of the breakaway regions, a sensitive issue for its domestic policy, just as it has never formally recognized Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsulain 2014. The peninsula had been ceded to Ukraine in the Soviet era and its annexation was Moscow’s reprisal for installing a pro-Western government in Kiev.

China thinking about Taiwan

The aftermath of the Ukraine crisis is seen as having ramifications for China over its threat to invade Taiwan, a close US ally, and its border dispute with India and its claims in the South China and East China Seas, where raised concerns about the conflict with Japan, the Philippines and others.

Hua said those who accuse China of contradicting its stance of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity in relation to Russia’s moves towards Ukraine were “driven by ulterior motives or deliberately distorting or misinterpreting China.”

“In order to correctly and objectively understand the situation in Ukraine and seek a rational and peaceful solution, it is necessary to understand the merits of the Ukraine issue and properly address the legitimate security concerns of the relevant countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Hua said. .

Putin promises response and Ukraine prepares

In response to the sanctions imposed by the countries, Putin has threatened convictions. “Russia’s interests and the security of our citizens are unconditional for us,” the Russian president said in a video released on Wednesday.

Speaking on Defenders of the Fatherland Day, a holiday that celebrates Russia’s armed forces, Putin did not explicitly mention Ukraine. But he repeated a familiar phrase in the current crisis, blaming “NATO bloc military activity” for the world’s dangers and saying Russia’s calls to build an equitable system of international security “remain unanswered.”

The speeches led Ukraine to prepare for a conflict, with the planning of a 30-day state of emergency and the mobilization of reservist soldiers. “Our army is ready” to defend itself against an attack by Russian forces, said Oleksiy Danilov, head of the Ukrainian defense and national security council.

The United States used the term “invasion” for the first time officially on Tuesday to describe the entry of troops across the Ukrainian border. The move came after Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

As the past few days have escalated, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov scheduled for the end of the week. Hours later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there were no plans for a summit between Biden and Putin. “Diplomacy cannot succeed unless Russia changes course,” she said./ W.POST, NYT, AP and REUTERS