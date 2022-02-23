China says Taiwan is ‘not Ukraine’, island raises alert level | World

Taiwan is “not Ukraine” and has always been an inalienable part of China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged the island to strengthen surveillance of military activities in response to the crisis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging consequences around the world if Western nations fail to live up to their pledges to support Ukraine’s independence.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory, has intensified military activity near the autonomous island in the past two years, though Taiwan has not reported any recent unusual maneuvers by Chinese forces as tensions over Ukraine mount.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said there was no link between the Ukraine and Taiwan issues.

“Taiwan is not Ukraine, Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China, and this is an indisputable historical and legal fact,” she said.

The Taiwan issue is a holdover from the Chinese civil war, but China’s integrity should never have been compromised and has never been compromised, Hua added.

The Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war to the Communists, who created the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan’s government strongly opposes the territorial claims of the China. Tsai says Taiwan is an independent state called the Republic of China, which remains Taiwan’s official name.

All military and security units should “increase their vigilance and give early warning of military developments around the Taiwan Strait,” Tsai told a meeting of the working group on the Ukraine crisis created by her National Security Council.

Taiwan and Ukraine are fundamentally different in terms of geostrategy, geography and international supply chains, she added, in details of the meeting provided by her office.

“But in the face of foreign forces that intend to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale of Taiwanese society, all government units need to strengthen the prevention of cognitive warfare launched by foreign forces and local collaborators,” Tsai said.