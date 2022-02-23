Consuming drinks from unsanitary cans can lead to serious illness

The National Health Surveillance Agency of Paraíba (Agevisa) recently released an alert to the population about the dangers of carelessly washing canned beverage containers before using them.

According to the director-general of Agevisa, Glaciane Mendes, as the mouth is one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, drinking directly from cans or bottles without proper sterilization can lead to serious health problems, with emphasis on leptospirosis.

Glaciane highlighted that this is an acute and potentially serious febrile infectious disease. It is caused by the bacterium Leptospira interrogans, which is eliminated in the urine of rats and other animals, contaminating sewage, soil and food, as well as drinks in cans and other containers and food products sold in canned form.

forms of contamination

According to the director-general of the Agency, there are many ways of contamination, such as through the skin and mucous membranes that come into contact with polluted water. Another possibility is exposure to beverage cans on the street, which are often stored in places without pest and rodent control, which are the main spreaders of the disease.

In addition, it is important to emphasize that it is very important to clean the cans with running water and soap and, if possible, use alcohol afterwards to avoid contamination. And in addition to cans and bottles, attention should also be paid to food boxes and packaging in general.

The director also says that caution must exist even inside the house, as the place must always be clean and dry. With this, the environment will be free of pests, preventing such animals from urinating and ending up contaminating the individuals in the residence.

How to identify leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis can end up causing initial symptoms such as a high fever out of the blue, feeling unwell, headaches, tiredness and body tremors. In addition, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also common.

Glaciane Mendes also explains that “it is common for the eyes to be very red, and some patients may have cough and pharyngitis. After two or three days of apparent improvement, symptoms may reappear, albeit with less intensity. At this stage, the appearance of red spots on the body is common.

In addition, she added that it is not just the Leptospira bacteria that harm people’s health, as there are many other bacteria in the dirt that accumulates in the deposits of commercial and residential establishments.