contest accumulates and prize rises to R$ 40 million

Caixa held today (22), in São Paulo, the draw for the 2456 Mega-Sena contest. The numbers drawn were 28-34-40-41-52-55. According to the bank, no one scored all the tens drawn. That’s why the prize, which was BRL 36,149,229.73, went up and is now BRL 40 million in the next edition.

The draw also had 31 winning bets on the corner. Each of them will pocket the amount of R$ 81,253.19.

The court had 2,581 bets contemplated, and each of the lucky ones will win R$ 1,394.17.

When will the next Mega-Sena draw be?

The 2451 contest is scheduled for next Thursday (24), in São Paulo, in an event that will be held from 8 pm (Brasilia time) with live transmission over the internet, on the bank’s official YouTube channel, and with possibility of simultaneous exhibition by RedeTV! (the official lottery calendar no longer informs in advance which draw will be shown on open TV, always being one per day).

Mega-Sena: How to participate in the next draw?

Players can play a game of six to 15 numbers at the lottery credentials through Caixa, or using the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered up to one hour before the draw are eligible to win in-game prizes.

How much does it cost to place a bet on Mega-Sena?

This varies depending on the amount of numbers bet. The minimum game costs R$ 4.50, giving the right to choose six tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the value goes up and stops at R$ 31.50. In the highest scenario, at the limit of 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet comes out for R$ 22,522.50.

What were the biggest prizes of regular Mega-Sena contests?

2,150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total prize: R$ 289.4 million

2237, 2/27/2020; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 211.6 million

1,764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 205.3 million

1,772, 12/22/2015; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 197.4 million

1,655, 11/22/2014; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 135.3 million

2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 124.2 million

2,189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 120 million

1220, 10/6/2010; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 119.1 million

1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 111.5 million

1953, 7/29/2017; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 107.9 million

2015, 2/17/2018; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 104.5 million

1,924, 4/26/2017, 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 101.5 million

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena?

The odds vary depending on the number of numbers bet. With the smallest bet (R$4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of spiking all tens and taking the top prize is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$ 31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet of R$22,500 and 15 tens has a one in 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

And the pool you have in lottery, how does it work?

It is the Caixa-accredited lottery companies that organize these pools, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this value is stipulated at R$10. Each participant must enter with a minimum quota of R$5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool ranging from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.

SEE HOW MANY TIMES YOUR

TENS HAVE ALREADY LEFT IN THE MEGA SENA ENTER YOUR TENS YOU’RE RIGHT! Yes, this combination has already been drawn. See also how many times your scores have already been in the Mega-Sena. YOU DIDN’T HIT IT! This combination was never right. Numbers must be between 1 and 60 without repetitions PLAY MORE GIVEAWAYS LESS DRAWN

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.