Corinthians advances with the help of businessmen and is close to announcing Vítor Pereira as new coach

Portuguese Vítor Pereira has a good situation to be the coach of Corinthians

O Corinthians is well on its way to announcing Portuguese Victor Pereira as your new coach. The information is provided by Flávio Ortega, a reporter for the sports channels of disney.

According to Ortega, as soon as there was a retreat in conversations with the Portuguese Luís Castrowhich is close to the Botafogothe Corinthian board called on the businessmen duo Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucciwho resumed contact with Vítor Pereira.

At the moment, conversations with the coach are progressing well, and there is optimism in Timão’s top management in closing a deal with the coach. However, there is still no final agreement between the parties.

Also according to Ortega, Vítor Pereira reported that he has a health problem in his family. However, the optimism with the hit continues, with the personal situation not being seen as an impediment for the hammer to be beaten.

The Portuguese captain has been without a club since leaving Turkey’s Fenerbahce in December last year.

Coach Vítor Pereira during Fenerbahce press conference Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In his career, he has worked at clubs such as Porto, from Portugal, Olympiacos, from Greece, and Shanghai SIPG, from China.

Among his main achievements, there are two Portuguese Championships with Porto, a Greek and a Greek Cup with Olympiacos and a Chinese Championship with Shanghai.

Corinthians has been without a coach since Sylvinho’s dismissal, on February 3, after a defeat to Santos, by Paulistão.

Since then, the team has been led on an interim basis by the assistant Fernando Lázaro.