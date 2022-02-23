Corinthians announces the hiring of Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira

Corinthians announced this morning the hiring of Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira. He arrives at Alvinegro with a contract valid until December 31, 2022.
The new commander arrives in Brazil this week, but on Sunday (27), at 11 am (GMT), against RB Bragantino, for the Paulista Championship, the team will still be commanded by the interim Fernando Lázaro.
According to the calculation of UOL Esporte, the hiring of Pereira will cost Corinthians coffers dearly. The operation to bring him from Europe, as well as his technical commission, should cost something around 300 thousand euros per month (about R$ 1.7 million at the current price). Due to the high numbers, Alvinegro is studying to find a sponsor.
The 53-year-old coach accumulates spells at Porto, Ah Ahli (Saudi Arabia), Olympiacos (Greece), 1860 Munich (Germany), Shanghai SIPG (China) and Fenerbahce, from Turkey. The Portuguese was free on the ball market since the end of December last year, when he left Turkish football after consecutive bad results.
In these wanderings, Pereira won the Portuguese league twice (2012 and 2013) and twice the local Supercup with Porto, in addition to a Greek Championship and a Greek Cup with Olympiacos (2015) and the Chinese league title with Shanghai SIPG (2018). ).
Recently, Vítor Pereira opened negotiations with Everton, from England, and got very close to working in the Premier League, but the talks did not progress. The coach has a PRO License from UEFA, which allows him to play in any professional football competition.
Good afternoon people! Special video of the new coach of Corinthians.