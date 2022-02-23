Corinthians’ new coach has already left Jorge Jesus on his knees and was sentenced to prison for controversy on the field; meet Vitor Pereira

Former Porto, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos, Portuguese Vítor Pereira was announced as new coach of Corinthians

Announced this Wednesday (23) as the new coach of the Corinthiansthe Portuguese Victor Pereira has several curious stories in his coaching career, which began in 2002.

He began to emerge on the European scene in 2010, when he took over the main team of Harborafter working as an assistant at the club.

Shortly after taking over the Dragons, his work was very successful, and he made a sequence of Portuguese Championships 2011/12, 2012/13, as well as winning two Portuguese Supercups (2011 and 2012).

One of his most famous moments took place on May 11, 2013, in a derby against arch-rivals. benficavalid for the penultimate round of the national league.

At the time, Porto was vice-leader, two points behind Benfica, and hosted the Encarnados at Estádio Dragão. The Lisbon team took the lead, but the hosts managed to turn it around in injury time, with a historic goal by striker Kelvin (ex-Palmeiras, São Paulo, Vasco and Fluminense), won and passed the rival in the table. In the next round, the last of the tournament, a triumph over Paços de Ferreira guaranteed the title to the white and blues.

In fact, in Kelvin’s goal, two images were immortalized: as soon as the ball hits the nets, the then Benfica coach, Jorge Jesusimmediately falls to the ground on his knees, such is the force of the emotional blow of the moment.

Soon after, Vítor Pereira invades the field celebrating like crazy the goal of the comeback of the Dragons. He slipped and nearly fell on his buttocks to the floor, but managed to keep his balance amid the Dragon’s total insanity.

Remember in the video below:

Sentenced to prison in Greece

Vítor Pereira’s career was also marked by a controversial episode that occurred when he was in charge of the Olympiacosfrom Greece.

In February 2015, he took the field before a derby against rivals Panathinaikoswhile the goalkeepers were warming up, and was the target of objects thrown by the organized club alviverde.

However, rather than ignoring, Pereira responded by making an obscene gesture towards the stands. It was enough for thousands of Panathinaikos fans to invade the field to try to attack the coach, who had to run to hide in the changing rooms.

Five years later, when I was already working on the Shanghai SIPGfrom China, Victor was tried by the Justice of Greece and sentenced to eight months in prison for “inciting violence” and “inappropriate behavior”.

In the match itself, Panathinaikos won 2-1, but then the Greek Sports Justice took the points from the team and handed them over to Olympiacos for the pitiful scenes caused by the crowd. Alviverdes still had to pay a fine and play two games behind closed doors.

At the end of the season, the Portuguese captain would smile once more, winning the 2014/15 national league title.

Brief career summary

Vítor Pereira was without a club since he left Fenerbahce, from Turkey, in December last year.

In his career, he has worked at clubs such as Porto, from Portugal, Olympiacos, from Greece, and Shanghai SIPG, from China.

Other teams that had Pereira as commander were: Santa Clara, from Portugal, Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, and 1860 München, from Germany.

Now, he will face his first experience in South American football, after stints in Europe and Asia.