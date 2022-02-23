Corinthians plays in posts and prepares Vitor Pereira’s announcement for this Wednesday | Corinthians

Corinthians is preparing for this Wednesday the announcement of coach Vitor Pereira. Since Tuesday night, the club has been stirring up the crowd with posts that joke about the imminence of hiring.

In one of the posts on Twitter, the president of Timão, Duilio Monteiro Alves, appears in Portugal, the coach’s homeland.

Corinthians posts image of Duilio Monteiro Alves in Portugal — Photo: Reproduction

In another post, however, the club’s profile joked that it would only return to the subject the next day, as it actually happened. This Wednesday morning, Corinthians posted a Portuguese song.

The announcement this Wednesday will make Vitor Pereira the third coach to work on Duilio’s management. Before him, Vagner Mancini and Sylvinho were in charge. Duilio’s idea is to close a two-season contract, so that the professional will stay with him until the management passes, at the end of 2023.

Some issues still hinder the official announcement, but there is great confidence on the part of everyone involved for Vitor Pereira to take over the team starting next week.. Before, on Sunday, Fernando Lázaro should lead the team at 11 am, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena.

Vitor Pereira, like most Portuguese coaches, spent his early career in the basic categories. He commanded Porto’s juniors between 2002 and 2003 and 2007 and 2008. His look at young players, in addition to his ability to develop them, appear with the names revealed.

In Porto, Pereira was one of those responsible for taking Danilo, Santos side, in 2011. James Rodriguez, Colombian midfielder, was another taken by the coach to the Portuguese team. In addition to these names, João Moutinho, Radamel Falcao and Hulk passed through his hands.

Hulk, currently at Atlético-MG, arrived at Porto in 2008 and also worked with him at Shanghai SIPG, in China.

Vítor Pereira in the days of Fenerbahce — Photo: Reuters

His coaching career began to take off in 2010, when he was assistant coach to Andre Villas-Boas. At the time, the Portuguese team won four titles, including the Europa League.

With the departure of Villas-Boas to Chelsea, Vitor Pereira assumed the position of coach of Porto and won the Portuguese Championship twice, the last of them undefeated, in the 2012-13 season, with a squad full of Brazilians: among the best known , goalkeeper Helton, right-back Danilo, defender Maicon, left-back Alex Sandro and, of course, Hulk.

After leaving Porto in the 2012-13 season, Vitor Pereira left Portugal for other markets. The following year, the Portuguese coached Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. After a short stint, Pereira went for another short period to work at Olympiacos, in Greece. There, he won the Greek Championship and the Greek Cup.

After that, Vitor Pereira took on the mission of trying to make 1860 Munich, a German team, escape relegation to the third division. Failed. After this stint in German football, the coach headed to China, at the Shanghai SIPG.

There, Vitor Pereira managed to break the seven-year hegemony of Guanghzou Evergrande in the Chinese Championship. The coach won the national championship and the Chinese Supercup.

His last job, at Fenerbahçe, in Turkey, was not so good. Pereira had a use of 44%, and left with the club in fifth place in the Turkish championship.

“transformer” game style

Neither offensive nor defensive: Vitor Pereira seeks a balance desired by many coaches in their teams. The Portuguese likes to adapt to the team he faces. In a context of Brazilian football, pressure and a tight season, this can be a positive thing.

In an interview with Mais Futebol, from Portugal, Vitor Pereira talked about his style of play. The coach created an expression that defines the style of football he likes in his teams.

– This is here to stay. In China we played 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, sometimes 4-3-3. Last week, I was on a “webinar” and dubbed this new structure the transformer structure. We live in a trend of football with the most coordinated lines and the smallest spaces. With that, we need to reinvent ourselves from the offensive point of view – he explained.

– We can start with a theoretical 4-3-3 and transform it into something else throughout the game, both offensively and defensively, depending on the spaces we want to control and attack. That for me is the future. We can assemble and disassemble the structure during the game. These structures with three centers and then two sides or full-width wings are not easy to control.”

Vitor Pereira when he was presented by the Shanghai SIPG — Photo: Disclosure

From Vitor Pereira’s answers, it is possible to perceive that the coach has the notion that football is not something square, but dynamic.