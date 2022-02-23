Corinthians signs Vítor Pereira as new coach

The Portuguese Vítor Pereira is the new coach of Corinthians. After 19 days without an effective commander at CT Joaquim Grava after Sylvinho’s fall, President Duilio Monteiro Alves upped the offer made to the European and managed to close the contract. The contract will be valid until the end of 2023, exactly when the management of the top hat at the Parque São Jorge club ends.

The 53-year-old coach opened conversations with Corinthians a few weeks ago, but had said no to the offer due to personal problems. As the arrival of the also Portuguese Luís Castro did not materialize due to the contractual fine with Al-Duhail, from Qatar, Alvinegro returned to talk with Vítor Pereira, offered a higher value than the initial one and closed the deal. The information was published by the former player and now presenter Neto and confirmed by the UOL Esporte.

Behind the scenes, the Parque São Jorge club prepares the announcement of the hiring of the Portuguese to be publicized on social networks. The board also works out the last details to bring the coach to Brazil and introduce him to the squad at CT Joaquim Grava. Vítor Pereira will not arrive at Timão alone and will bring a team of professionals to his coaching staff.

titles and career

The coach accumulates spells at Porto, Ah Ahli (Saudi Arabia), Olympiacos (Greece), 1860 Munich (Germany), Shanghai SIPG (China) and Fenerbahce, from Turkey. The Portuguese was free on the ball market since the end of December last year, when he left Turkish football after consecutive bad results.

In these wanderings, Pereira won the Portuguese league twice (2012 and 2013) and twice the local Supercup with Porto, in addition to a Greek Championship and a Greek Cup with Olympiacos (2015) and the Chinese league title with Shanghai SIPG (2018). ).

Recently, Vítor Pereira opened negotiations with Everton, from England, and got very close to working in the Premier League, but the talks did not progress. The coach has a PRO License from UEFA, which allows him to play in any professional football competition.