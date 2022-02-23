Council is summoned to vote on loan of R$ 70 million

The chairman of Vasco’s Deliberative Council, Carlos Fonseca, convened an extraordinary meeting of the body for this Thursday (24) with the aim of voting on the so-called “bridge loan” in the amount of R$ 70 million by “777 Partners “, a North American company that signed a memorandum of understanding with the club to manage the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) cruzmaltina.

If the majority of the directors vote to approve the acquisition of funds, 777 Partners officially has a period of up to one week to deposit the amount. However, there is an agreement for the transfer to be made the next day (25). With the amount, Vasco intends to settle all pending salary and also use part of the amount for the acquisition of reinforcements aimed at Series B.

Vasco’s Deliberative Council is summoned to vote on a R$ 70 million loan from 777 Partners Image: Disclosure

If, by chance, the majority of the directors veto the resources, the amount will be treated as a common loan, with interest and monetary correction to be paid within a pre-established period.

It should be noted that the vote itself deals solely and exclusively with the approval or not of the R$70 million loan, and is not about the sale of SAF to 777 Partners. Such a meeting will still be scheduled, first at an internal meeting of the Deliberative Council and, if the directors decide to sell, the topic will be voted on by the statutory partners.

Once SAF is sold, the US company will immediately inject another R$120 million from the total of R$700 million it promises to invest.