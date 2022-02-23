Couple of women report threats from neighbor who saw them kissing

A couple of women were forced to leave the house where they lived, because of a neighbor who had been threatening them since he saw them kissing. The case took place between March and April of last year and the assailant is now being tried in court for harassment.

Kim Armstrong, 63, was disgusted to witness the affection scene between nurse Faye Mallon, 26, and his girlfriend, Lydia Henshall, 27. And so, he began a sequence of harassment and homophobic attacks against the two women.

The father of two was constantly cursing his neighbors directly because of their sexual orientation and calling them “fat lesbians” and “crazy and weird.” He also went so far as to fill their trash can with medical waste for the purpose of teasing them.

The violence took on a more frightening proportion when Armstrong repeatedly crashed his car into their vehicle. Due to the severe damage, Faye and Lydia had to replace their own car with a rented one. However, the neighbor kept purposely hitting the new car.

Faced with constant threats, the couple decided to move from their home in Stockport, in the Manchester region (UK). However, these experiences took a toll on both women psychologically, so much so that Faye requested time off from her job due to an anxiety attack.

In the same period, Faye and Lydia turned to the police to report the neighbor. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the nurse described her complaint to authorities: “I think he’s behaving like this because I’m in a relationship. I remember him looking out of our living room window and he saw us being affectionate with each other. another. I believe that was when he started behaving that way”, he said. “The current situation has taken a toll on my mental health. It has caused me anxiety and more recently I have had to take three days off work.”

Lydia said: “I feel like he was always looking out for me and Faye, and we just want it to stop. His behavior was causing both of us a lot of stress and I was constantly worrying about what might happen next. I felt like I could never fully relax when he was at home and I felt like he was trying to make our lives as uncomfortable as possible in an attempt to impact us.”

The victim also regretted that the situation had reached a serious level, which forced them to leave the residence. “We love our house and we spend a lot of money on it and we shouldn’t feel like we’re being forced out of it. I work a lot and when I get home I want to enjoy life without having to constantly check the cameras and wonder what he can do. with us,” Lydia said.

The case is under review by the Stockport Magistrates Court. In his defence, Kim Armstrong insisted on calling the female couple “naughty” and “disrespectful”, and he pleaded not guilty to any of the offenses and assaults he was accused of.

In the lawsuit, prosecutor Dave Holland confirmed the history of violence: “The relationship between them was not good. Armstrong was seen driving his vehicle into the car belonging to one of the victims. It was just a crash that damaged the victims’ bumper. So they had to rent a new car, which was later also damaged by Armstrong. He also filled their trash can with hospital waste to provoke them.”

Holland added that after Armstrong was confronted by the couple over their constant car crashes, he said “you two freaking weirdos”.

According to a report by Armstrong’s probation officer, taking into account his criminal record, the defendant clearly blames the victims for this situation and feels that he is the real victim. “He says they were abusive and that Ms. Faye was the main aggressor,” he said.

Upon completion of the case, Kim Armstrong was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation. He will also be monitored electronically for three months to comply with a 7pm-7am curfew and will pay £395 in costs and surcharges.