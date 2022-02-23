CPTM Line 7 – Ruby failure affects train circulation and fills station platforms | Sao Paulo

A failure in CPTM’s Line 7-Ruby affects the circulation of trains and causes crowding on platforms of several stations on the morning of this Wednesday (23).
Users report waiting more than two hours to be able to board at Barra Funda station. The same problem occurs at Piqueri station, where thousands of people were waiting to get on the trains.
Some passengers even jumped over the tracks to leave the platform of Pirituba station, after the warning of the interruption of circulation.
Passengers make the transfer to catch the train in the opposite direction after a failure on Line 7- Ruby — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Passengers face crowded trains and long waits to get on Line 7 – Ruby — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Users also report that they were told that Operation Paese was in effect, but when they left the stations, they did not find any buses.
Many ended up returning to the platform, others chose to bear the cost of taxis or use app drivers.
In an interview with Bom Dia SP, the director of operations at CPTM, Luiz Eduardo Argento, said that 50 buses were requested from the Paese operation.
“We ordered 50 buses in the Paese operation, they are already circulating, it’s just that there is a time between the request and the arrival of the buses, but they are already circulating, yes.”
Also according to the director, Company technicians are working to solve the problem, but there is still no forecast for normalization.
“The trains are returning, they are reinforcing the direction from Francisco Morato to Luz. As it is an electrical problem, it ends up affecting a large section. forecast.”
Passengers jump over the tracks to leave the station after a failure to interrupt circulation – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
According to CPTM, due to problems in the air network, the trains run on a single track between the Piqueri and Luz stations, generating longer intervals on the entire line.
Service 710 is suspended and Line 10-Turquoise operates normally.
Line 7 failure – Ruby causes crowding on platforms — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo