Cryptos today: Bitcoin and Ethereum rise after Russia sanctions announcement, altcoins skyrocket and Luna gains 15% on $1 billion contribution

In a new chapter of the reaction to tensions in Ukraine due to the possibility of invasion by Russia, Bitcoin (BTC) rises again today and, after touching the region of US$ 36 thousand in the early hours of yesterday, is up 4.7% and closes again to US$ 39,000, at US$ 38,926.

Among the reasons would be the announcement of US sanctions against Russia. According to some analysts, the scenario could make Russians accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of circumventing economic blocks, taking advantage of the anonymous nature of blockchain technology.

One of the clues lies in the recent effort by Vladimir Putin’s government to regulate cryptocurrencies in the country. The finance ministry works to settle differences with the central bank, which is against the legalization of cryptocurrencies, to free up digital assets as investment vehicles.

In a note released this week, the ministry said the Bank of Russia’s objections to crypto regulation “will be considered in future work on this bill without contradicting the ministry’s approach.”

“For people like me who are very focused on the long term and accumulate Bitcoin on a daily basis, it is the asset that will provide the most security and value overall,” said Jason Deane, an analyst at Quantum Economics.

At the same time, Bitcoin’s price seesaw opens the way for greater trading volume, a sign that traders are starting to get excited about the possibilities of gains taking advantage of the volatility of the markets.

“For traders and speculators, it’s a simple trading equation designed to make money. For them, it is exciting and volatile risk trading. The question is, which narrative will be stronger?” Deane said.

With BTC advancing, all cryptocurrencies in the top 100 by market cap are posting gains this morning, compared to 24 hours earlier. Ethereum (ETH), for example, jumps more than Bitcoin and advances 6.6% to $2,720.

The best results so far, up 15%, are from Hedera (HBAR), which will have a new project launch platform soon, and from Terra (LUNA), which rises after a project raised US$ 1 billion to create projects with the Terra USD (UST) stablecoin from the Terra ecosystem.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,926.37 +4.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,720.69 +6.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 381.68 +5.6% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.738835 +6.8% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.929495 +10.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

Earth (MOON) US$ 57.31 +15.3% Hedera (HBAR) US$ 0.234784 +15.3% Quantity (QNT) US$ 119.19 +13.7% Avalanche (AVAX) US$ 79.47 +13.1% Kadena (KDA) $6.79 +11.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrentOLD (BTTOLD) US$ 0.00123579 -17.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.10 -1.78% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 45.98 -1.75% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 39.00 -6.54% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 39.00 -3.82% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.20 -two% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.61 -2.43% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.71 -6.02%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (23):

NYSE announces acquisition and indicates possible plan to tokenize shares

The Intercontinental Exchange, parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will take an equity stake in the company specializing in tokenized assets tZERO, in a move that points to a possible tokenization of shares.

The investment will make the Intercontinental Exchange a “significant” minority shareholder in tZero, according to a note released yesterday. The size of the stake or the dollar amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

Other tZERO investors include Overstock.com, and Medici Ventures, a blockchain-focused fund whose partner is an entity affiliated with Pelion Venture Partners.

tZERO had been looking for a buyer or partner since at least mid-2021, two people familiar with the plans told CoinDesk on June 2.

Intercontinental Exchange is also majority owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt, which went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition (SPAC) firm VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings in October last year.

Stablecoin-focused foundation UST raises $1 billion

Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a Singapore-based non-profit that supports the growth of the Terra ecosystem, has raised $1 billion from the sale of Luna tokens.

The investment will go towards building a Bitcoin-denominated foreign exchange reserve for UST, an algorithm-based stablecoin in the Terra ecosystem, according to a statement.

The round is among the largest in cryptocurrency history. It was led by Jump Crypto and Three Arrows Capital, with participation from DeFiance Capital, Republic Capital, GSR Ventures and Tribe Capital, among others.

According to Luna Foundation Guard, the UST Forex Reserve aims to strengthen and protect the backing of the UST stablecoin. As it is based on algorithms, it relies on market incentives rather than guarantees to maintain its price.

Meme coin disappear with investor money after 5 hours of life

The developers behind the Web3Memes (W3M) project, a meme cryptocurrency, have drained the token’s liquidity pools of nearly 625 BNB, equivalent to nearly $235,000, after just 5 hours of life, blockchain security firm PeckShield claimed this week. Wednesday.

PeckShield first reported the exploit on Twitter, saying. “PeckShield has detected that $Web3Memes has pulled the plug. [O endereço] 0x5adbffa751abcdfc94d2a81f5657113d37a3494f deposited 625 BNB into TornadoCash.”

TornadoCash is a blockchain service that scrambles transactions to hide the origin of cryptocurrencies. In general, it is widely used by criminals to prevent exchanges from identifying hacker addresses and blocking trades on stolen assets.

