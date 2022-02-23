Decision on plans will affect patients in the state

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will decide, on Wednesday (23), whether health plans will need to release treatments outside the coverage list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

In Espírito Santo, the decision may affect 1,186,925 users of health plans and impact part of the cases of treatments whose coverage is not foreseen.

To be able to take a treatment or test that is not on the ANS list, the user will need to go to court.

If the STJ’s decision is favorable to the release of treatments out of the list, the patient who files a lawsuit will get the procedure.

Lawyer Luís Costa, a specialist in Consumer Law, expects that the procedures listed in the list and others outside it will be covered by health plans.

“I hope that the vote will be taken as an example and that the decision on treatment will be made by the doctor who is performing the same, and not by the plan”, he said.

“I’m even dealing with the case of a patient where the doctor said the procedure was urgent and would need robotic surgery, but the plan refused to cover it, and she paid out of pocket. We are seeking compensation for material and moral damages,” she reported.

Lawyer Flávia Milanezi says that she also receives several cases like these and that most situations are procedures denied by health plans.

She hopes that the STJ will have a decision in favor of the patients. “If that doesn’t happen, they will be left without any kind of attention and they will have to hope that the treatment of the disease they have, in the future, will be on the ANS list”, she commented.

For the lawyer of the Health Program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) Marina Paulelli, the decision of the Superior Court of Justice needs to be that the plans cover what is on the ANS list, in addition to other requested procedures.

“We expect the STJ to maintain its historical understanding, allowing the coverage of procedures with the approval of the doctor”, he said.

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) claimed that “formulating the price of a product with no coverage limit, which includes any and all existing procedures, drugs and treatments, can make access to a health plan unfeasible”.



The nursing technician Angélica Ruela Will needs to have heart surgery and her health plan did not authorize it.



“I sought my rights in court”

The nursing technician Angélica Ruela Will, 30 years old, needs to have heart surgery and her health plan has not authorized it. The justification for denying the procedure was that it is a pre-existing problem.

“I have been a customer since 2019, but I changed the plan in May 2021, when I left the company where I worked and started paying full tuition for the full plan”, he explained.

She says that it was through examinations of the plan itself that she discovered the disease. “I had preventive tests and discovered this heart disease, which urgently needs correction, as I am in danger of dying. I sought my rights with the Public Defender’s Office to go to court, and I’m waiting,” she said.

UNDERSTAND

Judgment

The trial at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) is scheduled for Wednesday (23), which will decide whether health plans will need to release treatments outside the coverage list of the National Health Agency (ANS).

The action is from a health insurer that appealed the decision of the Third Class, which forced it to pay for treatment outside the ANS list. In this case, the insurer invokes the precedent of the Fourth Class to avoid having to bear the cost.

In September of last year, the trial was suspended after a request for a review by Minister Nancy Andrighi.

Before, the appeals rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, voted for the exhaustiveness of the list edited by the ANS, maintaining that the preparation of the list aims to protect the beneficiaries of the plans.

The rapporteur noted exceptional hypotheses, such as therapies that are expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and have proven efficiency for specific treatments.

The minister also considered it possible to adopt exceptions in the case of medicines related to the treatment of cancer and off-label prescription, when the medicine is used for a treatment not provided for in the package insert.

list of procedures

The list of mandatory procedures and events of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is a list of consultations, exams, medicines, surgeries and treatments that health operators are required to offer, according to each type of health plan.

The list is valid for plans contracted from January 2, 1999, the so-called new plans, and is updated every two years.

In the state, there are 1,186,925 health plan users.

Judicialization

Over the years, the denial of coverage by health plans of some procedures, materials for surgeries or exams has reached the courts.

On the one hand, the consumer seeks the right to have access to the procedure, medication or exam requested by the doctor, even if, sometimes, it is not on the list of mandatory procedures.

On the other side are the operators, which are based on mandatory listing. They claim that the high cost of some procedures, which are not on the list, can harm all users, as they have to pay more for the plans.

Differences in understanding

In the last 10 years, the Justice has been understanding that the list of procedures would be a minimum coverage, with a merely illustrative character.

Today, the uniform position of the Third Panel of the Superior Court of Justice considers the denial of coverage by the health plan of the treatment considered appropriate to protect the health and life of the patient to be abusive.

However, in 2019, the Fourth Class changed its understanding and began to assess that the role is “taxative”, that is, it must be strictly followed.

In this case, it states that the role constitutes a guarantee to provide the right to health, with affordable prices, contemplating the broadest and most vulnerable layer of the population.

Possible impacts

Entities such as the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (Idec) and lawyers expect the STJ’s decision to be exemplary. That is, that the procedures listed in the ANS list and others outside it are covered by the health plans.

Abramge considers the decision to be exhaustive. FenaSaúde said that it still does not have a position on the subject.

