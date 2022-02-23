Decriminalization of abortion in Colombia via the Judiciary is a warning for Brazil

The decriminalization of abortion by the Constitutional Court of Colombia – which involves practically formed babies, with up to six months of gestation – lights up a warning sign for Brazil in the coming years. With the trend of judicial activism of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the existence of ADPF (Arguição de Descumprimento de Preceito Fundamental) 442, which proposes to decriminalize abortion in the country, the Judiciary is, here too, the main threat against intrauterine lives. .

>> Be part of the Life and Citizenship channel on Telegram

Colombia, which has the third largest population in Latin America, followed the example of Mexico, which also decriminalized abortion through the courts as recently as September 2021. In Argentina, the fourth largest Latin American nation, the practice was legalized by Congress. Now, among the five largest countries in America, only Brazil does not have legalized or decriminalized abortion. In three of these countries, the judiciary was the way to facilitate abortion.

In the United States, the largest nation on the continent, the judicial route was taken in 1973, with the decisions of the famous cases Roe v. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton. The time limit for the murder of the baby is set by each state, with no boundary established by the court. Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska, New Jersey, Vermont and New Hampshire are now the states that allow abortion at any time during pregnancy.

In Europe, almost all countries have approved abortion through legislation rather than judicially. Most of them do not allow abortion after the 12th week of pregnancy. But in June 2021, the European Parliament passed a resolution that includes abortion in the list of human rights.

Most current STF ministers have a tendency to pro-decriminalize abortion

In Brazil, ADPF 442 calls for the decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy. As has become common in matters of customs, the idea of ​​taking the issue to court came from a left-wing party: the PSOL. The party’s attempt to politicize the Supreme Court is due to the fact that, within Congress, the agenda does not find an echo.

For different reasons, the vast majority of elected parliamentarians have no interest in legalizing abortion in Brazil. The trend in Congress is, in part, a reflection of what almost 80% of Brazilians think about the issue.

In the Supreme Court, on the other hand, the trend is different. And, taking into account the recent cases of the Legislative being run over in its decisions, it is not an exaggeration to assume that the court would act against the will of the majority of parliamentarians and the population in a judgment on the subject.

It is true that the STF Plenary rejected, in 2020, the decriminalization of abortion for pregnant women infected with the zika virus, but this says little about the position of the ministers, since there was no judgment on the merits – the action was considered impaired by of a procedural issue.

The most recent judgment related to abortion is from 2012, when the STF decriminalized the abortion of anencephalic patients in Brazil. The ministers Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Fux and Rosa Weber voted in favor of decriminalization. The only current member of the Court who was present at the time and voted against the decision was Ricardo Lewandowski.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso has already given several indications that he is in favor of decriminalization. Although he was not a minister of the STF in 2012, he participated in the trial on permission for the abortion of anencephalic babies as a lawyer for the plaintiff, the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS).

In that trial, he coined a kind of slogan on the subject, saying that women are not “wombs at the disposal of society”. Eight years later, in 2020, at the trial on the possibility of abortion in cases of Zika, he repeated the slogan, saying that women are not “wombs at the service of society”. He had already used this same motto in 2016, when he was the rapporteur of a case judged by the First Class of the STF that released from prison five employees of a clandestine abortion clinic in Rio de Janeiro.

Minister Edson Fachin said he was against abortion when he was questioned by the Senate in 2015. On the other hand, he followed Barroso’s vote in this 2016 First Class judgment.

Dias Toffoli, in a 2009 interview with the magazine Look, said he was “against abortion” but that “criminalization is not the answer”. At the time, Toffoli was the Attorney General of the Union (AGU). “What is the best way to decrease the number of abortion cases? Criminalization is not the answer. It may even be important from a moral point of view to say that it is something wrong, incorrect, but it does not solve the problem. It’s no use feeding a polemic of religion versus state or feminism versus church. It is necessary for people to think about the best way to combat abortion. In short: I am against abortion and against its criminalization,” he said. It is important to note, in the case of Toffoli, that the statements were made almost 13 years ago.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes has not publicly displayed his opinion on the subject in recent years. in your book Constitutional right, published in 2000 by the publisher Atlas, he stated that the right to life “is the most fundamental of all rights, since it constitutes a prerequisite for the existence and exercise of all other rights”. “The Federal Constitution, it is important to emphasize, protects life in general, including uterine life”, said Moraes in the work.

Minister André Mendonça has already signaled that he is against the decriminalization of abortion in his defense of the illegality of abortion in cases of zika virus, in a trial in which he participated as AGU.

Minister Nunes Marques, on the other hand, was evasive when asked about the matter in the Saturday meeting that approved his nomination for the Supreme Court. He only said that he is a “defender of life”, but stressed that he could not comment on the decriminalization of abortion due to the existence of ADPF 442.