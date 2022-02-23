Demands on Ukraine are non-negotiable, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed not to give in to his demands on Ukraine, despite a series of sanctions announced by Western countries after recognizing breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

“The interests and security of our citizens are non-negotiable for us,” the Russian leader declared.

The president made a short speech shown on television on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, this Wednesday (23), in which he stated that he is “open to a direct dialogue” with Western countries, but always demanding that Ukraine never be admitted as a member state of NATO.

The fear of a military escalation on the doorstep of the European Union (EU) has been growing since Putin recognized, on Monday (21), the independence of two separatist territories in Ukraine and the Russian Parliament then approved the agreements on the declaration, which include several engagements with pro-Russian Ukrainian rebels.

The text provides for the deployment of a “peacekeeping” force to the territories that make up Ukraine, which authorizes a possible military operation.

Although Putin did not reveal details about his plans, nor a date on the possible deployment of troops, a Russian intervention already has the legal path prepared.





sanctions





For US President Joe Biden, Putin’s latest decisions mean “the beginning of an invasion”, but he said that “the worst can still be avoided”.

This Tuesday (22), Western countries approved the first sanctions after recognizing the independence of the separatists. The conflict between the insurgents and the Ukrainian authorities has lasted eight years and has resulted in more than 14,000 deaths.

The most striking measure was Germany’s decision to suspend the authorization of the gigantic Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to the European country.

The US government has responded with a “first series” of sanctions aimed at preventing Moscow from obtaining Western funds to pay off its debt.

The European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have also released sanctions. Punitive measures are mainly directed against Russian banks and some deputies. At the moment, sanctions are cautious and lower than those announced in the event of an invasion.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said she considered it “very likely” that Putin would decide to invade Ukraine.

But the timetable appears to be set by Putin, who has kept the international community in suspense by shrouding his intentions in mystery: to invade Ukraine, expand the area under separatist control or negotiate a new one. status quo in the region.

On Tuesday, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, criticized Russia and said that the principles of the “United Nations Charter are not an à la carte menu” and that the country must “apply all”, in reference to the crisis in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded that Guterres was giving in to “pressure from the West”.





“Fear”

On the front lines, fighting continues between the Ukrainian Army and the separatists. “They started shooting with more force,” Dmitri Maksimenko, who works in the mining sector in the small town of Krasnogorivka, near the front, told AFP.

He said he was “shocked” by the news that Russia had recognized the separatists’ independence. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but honestly I’m a little scared,” he admitted.

Lugansk separatists announced on Wednesday the death of a fighter, shot by a Ukrainian sniper, according to insurgents. The rebels also announced the death of a civilian in a bombing.