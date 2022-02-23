DF bet hits corner and earns R$ 81 thousand

posted on 02/23/2022 12:35



Expectation for the prize of the next contest is R$ 40 million – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

Another bet from the Federal District hit the beam and hit five of the six dozen drawn at Mega-Sena, this Tuesday (22/2). The game, played at Mega Lotérica, in Ceilândia Norte, earned BRL 81,253.19. In addition to the lucky one, another 31 bets also hit the corner in the country.

The 2,456 contest, held this Tuesday (2/23), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in São Paulo, drew lots 28-34-40-41-52-55. Although no one won the prize in the last contest (the first of the carnival week), the court also had winners, with 2,581 winning bets with R$ 1,394.17.

Now, the expectation for the prize of the next contest, on Thursday (2/23), will be R$ 40 million. The draw will be broadcast live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social media. Players have until 19:00 (Brasília time) to try their luck in the lotteries, via the app or the internet.

How to play

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The value of the bet increases, as well as the probability of winning, the more numbers are marked, and up to 15 numbers can be chosen. Seven numbers cost BRL 31.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 7,151,980. Already 15 numbers cost R$ 22,522.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 10,003. Bets can also be placed through the Loterias Caixa portal or the Loterias Caixa application.

To receive the prize, the winner can choose to go to a lottery shop, carrying proof of the bet and redemption number (in memory), generated on the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours. Bets placed on the portal or through the app can also be received at any Caixa branch, for net amounts of up to BRL 1,332.78 (or BRL 1,903.98 gross).