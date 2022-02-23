Did you know? This vegetable can be harmful to health.

Vegetables are generally considered healthy foods, but not all are equally good for the body. In this sense, there are some with which we need to redouble our attention when consuming. So check it out now which vegetable can be harmful to health. Keep reading!

What kind of vegetable is this anyway?

Peanut (Arachis hypogaea), very common in Northeast Brazil, especially during June festivities, has a reputation among nutritionists as being the least healthy vegetable for several reasons. One of its biggest disadvantages is that it is one of the most allergenic foods out there.

In addition, there is also the fact that peanuts grow in the ground. Thus, the vegetable is usually exposed to fungi and bacteria present in the soil, which can negatively affect our health if it is not properly sanitized.

In addition, phytic acid, which is part of the composition of any dried fruit, prevents the body from absorbing a series of nutrients from other foods, such as iron. Therefore, to avoid this problem, experts recommend soaking raw beans in water for at least 2 hours before consuming them.

But what are its benefits?

However, if consumed correctly and without exaggeration, peanuts can offer certain health benefits. Among them are:

Prevention of cardiovascular diseases;

Helps control cholesterol;

Aid in the weight loss process;

Prevention of type 2 diabetes;

Cancer prevention;

Promotes muscle recovery and development;

Protects bone health;

Protects the nervous system;

Antioxidant action;

Prevents anemia;

Decreases the risk of malformation of the baby during pregnancy;

Improves mood.

Therefore, in order to enjoy all the nutritional benefits of peanuts, the Ministry of Health recommends eating the vegetable in natura or minimally processed, with or without the shell.

Such care is necessary because most ultra-processed foods contain saturated and hydrogenated fats, which can harm the arteries of the heart. In addition, they are also low in fiber, vitamins and minerals.