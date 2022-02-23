Discover all the benefits of eating strawberries daily

Strawberry is one of the most consumed fruits on the planet. Well, its sweet and citrus flavor makes it part of many delicious dishes around the world. Therefore, strawberry goes with all sweets.

Rich in vitamins C, K and A, nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, beta-carotene and fiber, Strawberry also helps to increase satiety, being an important ally for weight loss.

In addition, the strawberry guarantees essential nutrients for the balance of the body. That’s because it helps fight inflammatory processes, memory and control of brain hormone rates. Learn more about some of the health benefits of strawberries.

The Strawberry Powers

Strawberry can help increase the body’s defense levels. Because it contains vitamins C, K and E, it contributes to the maintenance of immunity and helps in the absorption of iron.

Strawberry can be a strong helper in preventing heart disease. Because it contains fibers, it helps control high blood pressure and prevents diseases such as stroke. In addition, it also contains anthocyanin and pectin, which help lower cholesterol.

Due to its low calorie content and its fat, protein and fiber content, it can also help with weight loss diets. That’s because consuming strawberries stimulates the feeling of satiety and inhibits the desire to eat other foods.

The presence of vitamin C contributes to the contraction of ellagic acids, the main inhibitors of cancer cell proliferation.

aging control

Because it contains antioxidants in its composition, strawberry is able to help fight premature aging. Thus, it is believed that including strawberries daily in meals can delay aging.

So, in the face of so many benefits, how about inserting strawberries in your daily meals? Consuming at least two units a day already makes a huge difference! However, it is important to sanitize them well, since, unfortunately, they are the products that receive the most pesticides to avoid pests.