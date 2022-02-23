Doctors vent about Paulinha Abelha’s health condition: “It’s not being easy”

This Tuesday (22), the Hospital Primavera, a health unit where Paulinha Abelha is hospitalized in a coma, held a press conference to update the health status of the singer of Calcinha Preta. Doctors Marcos Aurélio Alves, Ricardo Leite and André Luis Veiga spoke about the artist’s clinical condition and talked about possible chances of sequelae.

“We go through her situation one day at a time. Today, our interest is to keep her alive and it’s not an easy mission, see? I don’t feel comfortable talking about the possibility of sequelae in the patient, because, at first, , our effort is to keep her alive. The sequel is later on, if she survives, but, at this moment, the commitment we have is to support her to pass this acute phase, recover her kidney function, liver absolution and the neurological functions”, said Marcos.

The doctors also clarified about the rumors that have been spread about Paulinha’s health problem. According to Marcos, the news that she had meningitis is not true.

“It was very heavy for me to have seen the statement that I was showing a picture of bacterial meningitis. A public health problem was created. aware of it?'” he said.

“It created a conflict with the people who traveled on the plane with her, to see if they needed to take medication, the people who worked with her in support of the band, if they needed to be immunized because there was a suspicion of bacteria in the head. This information is unreal,” he said.

Paulinha Abelha has compromised kidneys

Paulinha Abelha has been hospitalized since February 11 and remains in a coma with a serious neurological condition and undergoing hemodialysis, as her kidney functions are compromised. The doctors responsible for the artist’s treatment say she remains in the process of clinical investigation.